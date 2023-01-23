their offer! Nacho Ambrose highlighted the main mistake made by Chivas Paunović

The Toluca coach candidly revealed what the Guadalajara team stopped doing to allow themselves to stand out and excel on the scoreboard.

Chivas had a very mixed performance in the previous Saturday’s duel against Toluca because the Rojiblanca had a great first half performance, but In the second half, they excelled greatlySo the coach of the Mexicans, Nacho Ambrose, he has no objection to highlighting the main fault of the herd.

during the first 45 minutes, Guadalajara showed a great level in which they shone individually and collectively, being able to get one step further on the scoreboard; However, in the second half, The Red Devils seized and managed to subjugate the Pearl of the West In his presentation at home at this Clausura 2023.

That is why the vermilion helmsman, Ignacio Ambriz, revealed Guadalajara’s lack of strength It has been key to being able to make a comeback ever since They did not know how to make use of the capital when they were higher than those in the capital of the State of Mexico.

The first half was acceptable for Chivas. What could be your fault? They just scored a goal for us Then I saved that the reaction of the team, with my modification, was better (…) It was a two-part match: one where Chivas dominated us And in the second we did what was necessary to achieve this victory, ”the strategist explained at the conference.

When will Chivas play against FC Juarez?

The setback he suffered at home to Toluca should quickly be left in the Guadalajara side, who must start preparing their squad.The same commitment that will be in Ciudad Juárez against the Bravesthe duel to be played Next Saturday, January 28th at 9:10 p.mMexico Central Time.

