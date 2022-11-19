Oldest XI in the World Cup...with players from Liga MX

Talavera, 40, is the oldest World Cup player to lead the squad, as he is the goalkeeper in this squad.

Alfredo Talavera s Daniel Alves They are representatives of Liga MX in the oldest XI in Qatar World Cup 2022. Archer Juarez Braves and midfielder cougars They are the ones who make up the squad and share it with Cristiano RonaldoWho is considered one of the figures in the World Cup.

Talavera, 40, is the oldest World Cup player to lead the squad, as he is the goalkeeper in this squad. The Mexican will compete in the World Cup for the third time after being in it Brazil 2014 s Russia 2018.

Alfredo Talavera He is considered one of the strongest goalkeepers in recent years MX League And he was already a champion with Toluca, a team he left in 2020 to get to cougars And then, in 2022, at Brave Juarez.

for his part, Daniel Alves, 39 years old, he arrived with cougars The last contest on Opening 2022and immediately established himself as one of the best elements of the team, this despite the fact that he was unable to achieve the goal with his colleagues to reach the competition league.

Dani Alves, of the Pumas, will represent Brazil at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Palestinian Authority

After, after Talavera In defense, like a centre-back babyDefender Portugal And that he is 39 years old. Likewise accompanies him Thiago Silvaplayer Brazil He is 38 years old. The right side is occupied by Elvis, also from Brazil. Meanwhile, the left flank of the Japanese Yuto Nagatomohe is 36 years old.

Luka Modric of choice Croatialeading the midfield at the age of 37, in addition to striving to lead his team to a historic role because they want to equal or surpass the world runner-up they occupy.

Next to him, L.N Canadathis is Atiba Hutchinson, with 39 years. On the sides, on the right side is the number Costa Rica, Brian Ruiz. With 37 years, while Dries Mertens, From BelgiumHe is 35 years old.

Finally, on top Olivier GiroudFrom Francewith 36 years, while Cristiano Ronaldo, From Portugalthe lineup ends at 37.