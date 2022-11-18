Two more big leagues have provided the Cuba team to El Clásico (sources) – SwingCompleto

By Miguel Guerra

More players will continue to come out.announced by star Atlanta Braves pitcher Raizel Iglesias in our neighborhood YouTube channel. To the delight of many fans and the indignation of others, his predictions did indeed come true.

A few days ago was the official news Calling professional baseball players Andy Ibanez, Yoann Lopez and Eliane Leyva By the Cuban Baseball Federation for the pre-selection of the Cuban team that will participate in the fifth edition of the World Classic.

Even, according to reporter Francis Romero, Utility Josuán Hernández will be the fourth name to be added to the listHowever, it has not been officially confirmed yet.

On this occasion, thanks to the same source, we report that two more Cuban baseball players have said “yes” to the federation.

Quoting Francis Romero:

Sources: Yoann Moncada and Luis Robert said “yes” to the Cuban national team in the WBC and will be on the preliminary 50-man roster. They will certainly have to wait for permission from the White Sox, but at least it will be the will of both players.

With the official confirmation of the media on the island, this will be the biggest addition to date among the names of Cuban players who could be part of Team Cuba in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

Both players belong to the Major League Baseball organization, Chicago White Sox, where compatriots Jose Darrell Abreu (free agent) and Yasmani Grandal also play.

The intentions of the Cuban Baseball Federation, which many consider desperate, have already been exposed. The double standard is evident in their desire to call out Cuban professional baseball players who have left the country and who have (more often than not) been branded as traitors, as well as censored by the official media.

Yes, those same players that the same government establishment has always maintained they couldn’t play for Cuba, because in short, “MLB didn’t allow it.”

Anticipation will continue to rise in the coming days when the other names who will wear the four letter jersey at the highly anticipated global event are revealed.

What do you think about this news? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comment box.

