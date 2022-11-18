Cristiano Ronaldo is surprised by words about his relationship with Messi: “What would I say about him?”

Away from the controversy he lives with his club, Cristiano Ronaldo He was surprised again in his extensive interview with journalist Piers Morgan on Talk TV and referred to Lionel Messi. How is your relationship with the Argentine star?

The Manchester United striker hailed the Argentine’s signing from Paris Saint-Germain as a “fantastic” player who commanded a great deal of “respect”, which he faced many times on the field.

“He’s a great player. As a person, we’ve shared the stage for 16 years. I’m not his friend, like a friend who’s been with you at your house or talking on the phone. No, but he’s like a teammate.”