Cristiano Ronaldo is surprised by words about his relationship with Messi: “What would I say about him?”

Away from the controversy he lives with his club, Cristiano Ronaldo He was surprised again in his extensive interview with journalist Piers Morgan on Talk TV and referred to Lionel Messi. How is your relationship with the Argentine star?
The Manchester United striker hailed the Argentine’s signing from Paris Saint-Germain as a “fantastic” player who commanded a great deal of “respect”, which he faced many times on the field.
“He’s a great player. As a person, we’ve shared the stage for 16 years. I’m not his friend, like a friend who’s been with you at your house or talking on the phone. No, but he’s like a teammate.”
“He’s a man I really respect for the way he always talks about me. Even his wife or my wife, my girlfriend, is always respectful and she’s from Argentina. What can I say about Messi? A great guy who does great things for football.”
Finally, the Portuguese wanted to talk about his retirement, and although the date is clear, he left the possibility up in the air. Cristiano Ronaldo still has six months left on his Old Trafford contract after returning to United in August 2021.
“I want to play another two or three years, maximum. I want to finish at 40, which is a good age. I don’t know the future. Sometimes you plan something for your life and as I’ve said many times, life is dynamic and you never know what’s going to happen.”
Cristiano Ronaldo, like Lionel Messi, is playing in his fifth and possibly last World Cup. The Portuguese is 37 years old, and the Argentine is 35.
