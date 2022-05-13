Official: Alfredo Talavera did not renew with Pumas

The novel between Alfredo Talavera and cougars it has finished: The goalkeeper decided not to renew with the catsDespite the club’s efforts to keep him in He continues his career outside the institution.

The university club He was responsible for spreading the news through a statement, in which Details of the offer made to Talavera To continue the enterprise, but refused.

Universidad Nacional AC reported that it has been working for months to renew the contract of Alfredo Talavera, who He was offered a new two-year contract with the organization, as well as a significant salary increase. Despite the council’s efforts, The player decided not to stay at Pumas‘, in the auriazules statement.

Talavera appreciates the effort

In addition, cougars announce a position Alfredo Talavera Once he finished his club exit: “I thank you in advance for what you did for me, Now I must seize this opportunity that presents itself in my career Thus culminates my stage as a footballer and Complete my life projectIn the same statement issued by the cats, the 39-year-old guard said.

Finally, he thanked the university students for their professionalism and achievement Alfredo Talavera During his time at the club, where he has been for the past two years cougarsIt was The decisive factor for the club to play two finals: one of league and the last of Concachampions.

Where will Alfredo Talavera play?

If the contract is not signed, sources close to half time Confirm that fate Alfredo Talavera it will be Juarez BravesBy Miguel Angel Garza, the club that is betting hard on restructuring, having been in the last places in Closing 2022. The goalkeeper will be a mainstay in the Border Project and will manage it Joaquin Del Olmo In the artistic direction, when out of Ricardo Toca Ferretti.

Talavera is not retiring

Given the speculation that Alfredo Talavera He will end his career, for not renewing himself with the students of the university, and for the expressions which have been restored in the university manifesto, goalkeeper representativeAnd Santiago Arbidexplained his status on social networks.

“I misunderstood this flyer, Alfredo is not retiring as a footballerBut the upcoming tournament with the National League club will not continue, ”the agent wrote on his account. Twitter.