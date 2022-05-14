Isabel Zambrano speaks after the appointment of Diego Vazquez to the Honduran national team

Diego Vazquez was appointed on Friday as the new coach of Honduras To lead the national team in the CONCACAF Nations League matches that will be played in June.

The appointment of ‘La Barbie’ Vázquez as interim coach of the Catracha team sparked many comments on social media, and one of them was the comments of the Argentine coach’s partner, the beautiful sports journalist Isabel Zambrano.

The TVC anchor spoke after confirming the news of her boyfriend’s arrival on Bicolor’s seat.

“Now yes….responsible!!! Let’s see… Among my options (which I never made for obvious reasons) there was always Diego, Vargas and Truglio,” Zambrano began saying on his Facebook account.