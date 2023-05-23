May 23, 2023

Oakland Athletics announcer Glen Kuiper has been fired by a TV network after he used racial slurs on air

May 23, 2023

The Astros take advantage of an “A” error to extend their lead

Yordan Alvarez comes to the plate after Oakland’s Sam Mull throws in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Oakland, California – Historian Oakland Athletics manager Glen Kuiper has been fired by NBC Sports California after using a racial slur during a telecast while describing a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Kuiper was suspended by the network earlier this month after an insult was aired at him during a segment leading up to the Athletics’ game against the Kansas City Royals on May 5. Kuiper discussed a trip to the museum with colleague Dallas Braden, but apparently mispronounced the word “nigger”, making it sound like an insult.

“After an internal review, a decision has been made that NBC Sports California end its relationship with Glen Kuiper, effective immediately,” the network said in a statement Monday. “We thank Glenn for his dedication to baseball in the Bay Area over the years.”

“The decision was based on a variety of factors, including information disclosed in the internal review,” said a person familiar with the investigation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity and did not disclose specific details because the network has not publicly disclosed the results of the investigation.

Kuiper apologized on air later that match without elaborating, saying he had said something that “didn’t work my way”. He later released a statement online when he was suspended, saying, “I am so sorry and horrified more than I have said. I hope you will accept my sincere apologies.”

Kuiper has been calling athletics in the Bay Area for 20 years. He is the younger brother of former Major League Baseball player and San Francisco Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper.

