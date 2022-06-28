No reinforcements or numbers: America will arrive diminished when it debuts at Apertura 2022

A new Liga MX tournament begins on Friday, July 1, and America start your way Receiving the hero twice atlasThis saturday is the hour Aztec Stadium. The debut worries many fans, as the capital club is expected to be the protagonist, but Bad news begins to arrive.

Despite the fact that the Eagles have so far announced three reinforcements and hope to close one more, none of them seem to have a chance of seeing the minutes on the opening day of the 2022 opening. TUDNAnd the Jurgen Dam can be called But it won’t startWhile Nestor Araujo and Jonathan Rodriguez must prepare first Physically to look.

In the case of the central defender, there is a good chance that he will go to the bench, but this does not guarantee that he will have minutes. For his part, the small head still Not even the reportso it is practically left out for date 1.

The thing does not stop there, because Arrow And Alvaro Fidalgo and Pedro Aquino aren’t sure either. The Spaniard delivers a blow caused by friendly against Moreliawhile the Peruvian has been training for a few days, so everything seems to indicate that The midfield will be occupied by Jonathan dos Santos and Richard SanchezAlejandro Zendegas and Diego Valdes.

It will be in the next few days when Tanu Ortiz and his coaching staff Confirmation of the eleven that will appear for the first time In the 2022 Liga MX Opening, it looks like there will be no participation from new reinforcements, at least for another week.

Did you like our note? Are you encouraged? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafora you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, organized experience, tailored to your interests. Try it!