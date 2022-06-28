June 28, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

No reinforcements or numbers: America will arrive diminished when it debuts at Apertura 2022

No reinforcements or numbers: America will arrive diminished when it debuts at Apertura 2022

Cassandra Curtis June 28, 2022 2 min read

Fernando Ortiz’s Eagles could add up to five weight losses in their first game against Atlas in Azteca.

by Andrew Olmos

comments

America will have a tough start against the Liga MX champion
© picture 7America will have a tough start against the Liga MX champion
Andrew Olmos

A new Liga MX tournament begins on Friday, July 1, and America start your way Receiving the hero twice atlasThis saturday is the hour Aztec Stadium. The debut worries many fans, as the capital club is expected to be the protagonist, but Bad news begins to arrive.

Despite the fact that the Eagles have so far announced three reinforcements and hope to close one more, none of them seem to have a chance of seeing the minutes on the opening day of the 2022 opening. TUDNAnd the Jurgen Dam can be called But it won’t startWhile Nestor Araujo and Jonathan Rodriguez must prepare first Physically to look.

In the case of the central defender, there is a good chance that he will go to the bench, but this does not guarantee that he will have minutes. For his part, the small head still Not even the reportso it is practically left out for date 1.

The thing does not stop there, because Arrow And Alvaro Fidalgo and Pedro Aquino aren’t sure either. The Spaniard delivers a blow caused by friendly against Moreliawhile the Peruvian has been training for a few days, so everything seems to indicate that The midfield will be occupied by Jonathan dos Santos and Richard SanchezAlejandro Zendegas and Diego Valdes.

It will be in the next few days when Tanu Ortiz and his coaching staff Confirmation of the eleven that will appear for the first time In the 2022 Liga MX Opening, it looks like there will be no participation from new reinforcements, at least for another week.

Did you like our note? Are you encouraged? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafora you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, organized experience, tailored to your interests. Try it!

See also  Chucky Lozano is among the nine victims of Mexico's US tour

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Barcelona at the expense of Dembele; The French want to renew

June 28, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
5 min read

A source confirmed that Cuban boxer Andy Cruz will be imprisoned in Cuba

June 27, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Mexico beat Puerto Rico to reach the quarter-finals of the U-20 World Cup with an undefeated fence

June 27, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

WhatsApp | Find out if your account was opened on an unknown PC or laptop | trick | WhatsApp Web | desktop | tablets | nda | nnni | sports game

June 28, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Alejandro Toledo tries to renew his passport at the San Francisco Embassy and the Anti-Money Laundering Office warns of dangers | Raphael Vela Beard | | Politics

June 28, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Sport City Cádiz delivers Delphi laboratory materials to the Faculty of Science

June 28, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

No reinforcements or numbers: America will arrive diminished when it debuts at Apertura 2022

June 28, 2022 Cassandra Curtis