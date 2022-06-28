Barcelona at the expense of Dembele; The French want to renew

Barcelona thinks they have closed the case Dembele, practically ruling out its continuation … Until Monday, unexpectedly, he held a meeting in which the club’s director of football, Mathieu Alemani, was surprised by the proposal of the French football agent, Moussa Sissoko, stressing his desire to renew his team. The contract officially expires next Thursday.

Barcelona, ​​can know ESPN Sports From the entity’s sources, he has stuck to the last offer he sent to the actor months ago, which, according to information from RAC1, will consist of a fixed salary of six million euros net per season, to which he can add some variables of 1.5 million euros (this last concept is the only one). which could be slightly improved). In this proposal there would be no renewal premium, a circumstance that would stop the agreement for the time being.



Considering that it is very difficult to sign Ravenha For the high claims of Leeds United despite the mediation of Deco Once selected say Mariawho would be one step away from closing his entry to Juventus, according to several Italian media reports, with a net salary of seven million euros Barcelona was not willing to offer him.

In this way, despite the difficult relationship between the player’s representative and Barcelona, ​​the renewal of Dembélé is no longer completely ruled out at the Camp Nou, due to direct pressure from Xavi Hernández, who still believes in his potential, and the desire of the footballer, who keeps other options open but keeps the club Barcelona in the first place.