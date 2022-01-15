Argentina national team | Lionel Messi will not be called up for the Chile-Argentina match: How could his absence hurt the Peruvian team? | Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | NCZD DTCC | Total Sports

Lionel Messi He is going through a somewhat uncomfortable time of uncertainty. The early days of 2022 are not going well for the Argentine star, who, having recently overcome COVID-19, is not yet ready to return to the field with Paris Saint-Germain. Even summoned with Argentina national team questionable, which may be relatively harmful to Peru national team Before the next double date for Qatar 2022 qualifiers.

after Messi He returned to France after testing negative for COVID-19 over a week ago, and his presence with PSG has not yet been possible. In fact, the Argentine trains apart from his other teammates, so he is not yet fit to play games.

According to ESPN’s Christian Martin, as he continues his recovery process, ‘Lio’ will also miss this weekend’s Brest for Ligue 1 match. . Another match he lost adds to the negative list of the Paris Saint-Germain star this season. but, this is not every thing. Inevitably, there will be an impact on the Argentine national team.

Not being able to count on their star multiple times already in the current campaign –Messi As he missed the league matches to play in the qualifiers, the Paris club intends to miss the 34-year-old Albiceleste for the double date of the qualifiers that will take place between the last days of January and the first day of February.

According to the information received from Christian Martin, there is a good relationship between the Argentine Football Association and the Paris Saint-Germain board of directors; In this sense, both institutions are negotiating – with the agreement of the “flea” – not to be invited on the next double date, given that Argentina has already qualified for the World Cup.

How will it affect the Peruvian national team?

In the absence of Lionel Messi In the upcoming call of the Argentine national team, which will be announced these days, the Peruvian team will be, albeit indirectly, one of the affected in the main qualifying matches.

It happens that Argentina has to visit its counterpart from Chile on January 27 and then receive Colombia on February 1. Both teams are direct competitors to Peru in their aspirations for the Qatar World Cup 2022, so Messi’s absence in those matches from Albiceleste would be unfavorable to Blanqueroga.

Rosario crack is Argentina’s top scorer and third scorer in the current qualifiers with six victories.. His presence on the field is absolutely essential. He even removed most of the stats in the last Copa America in which he was finally crowned champion.

Lionel Messi, the star and captain of the Argentine national team | Photo: Agence France-Presse

Lionel Messi He was the top scorer of the continental championship along with Colombian Luis Diaz (four goals), he was the leader in assists (5) and was also the player who created the most scoring opportunities for his team (21). Without a doubt, having a “flea” is very useful and his absence in the playoffs will leave a void that is difficult to fill.

The Peruvian national team is currently in fifth place (the play-off) of the South American qualifiers with 17 points, just like Colombia, which is fourth on goal difference. Similarly, ‘Blanquirroja’ has only one point of advantage over Chile (6).

The team led by Ricardo Gareca will try to add as many points as possible in the remaining duels, but they will also hope that their direct competitors will fall in order to gain a greater advantage in the table. In addition, in the most negative scenario, the most favorable thing is that the other contenders fighting for ranking also have negative results.

Messi’s absence will not help the Peruvian team much in this latest goal. Although Argentina have a great team, they have a lot to lose by losing their captain. Likewise, in this type of match anything can happen and Blanquirroja must always focus on doing things well. At the moment he is on his own and that is the most important thing.

