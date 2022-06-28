Cuba announces dates, rosters and teams I Elite Baseball League – SwingCompleto

By Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Zas

The waiting time is over!!! On the afternoon of Monday, June 27, the Cuban baseball authorities officially announced all the details of the Cuban Elite Baseball League, which will begin on October 8 of this year 2022, in its qualifying phase.

As reported on his social networks by journalist Hernandez Loganthat first regular stage will continue until December 11, with the semi-finals scheduled from December 17 to 27, and the Grand Final agreed from January 7 to 17, 2023. These last two stages will be seven matches to win four, Information also posted by JIT as an official note.

Six teams of 32 players and 13 members of the management group will participate in the event, with each team playing a total of 50 matches, 10 against each opponent. The cast that finishes in the top four will advance to the semi-finals, in the classic first-place format. against. Fourth. The second. against. Third, while the winners discuss the tournament.

After announcing the popular vote a few weeks ago, in conjunction with professional press standards and regional and national baseball committees, it was determined that teams would be formed in the manner expressed in Variant #2 of the proposals submitted.

In this way, the six teams will take into account the geographical regions as follows:

Team 1: Pinar del Rio, Artemisa and Isla de la Juventud

Team 2: Industrial and Mayapic

Team 3: Matanzas, Cienfuegos and Villa Clara

Team 4: Sancti Spiritus, Ciego de Avila and Camagüey

Fifth team: Las Tunas and Granma

Team 6: Holguin, Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo

According to the above-mentioned sources, to determine the administrative groups for each team, the following will be taken into account:

“The manager of each team will be the one with the best result within the group, as well as the third head coach; The bench coach is chosen by the team manager from among the coaches of the teams in his group that were in Series 61; The first head coach will be from the team that occupies the second place in the group; The two show coaches will be the best in the group; The general coach will be from the team with the best offensive line within the group; The delegate will come from the first position of the group; Medical Trinity will be selected according to behavior and assessment within the 61st National Baseball Series.

Finally, it remains only to decide the names of each of the six teams that will participate in the I Elite League of Cuban Baseball, for which another popular vote will be held.

“The Cuban Elite Baseball League is a key event within the new development strategy of our national sport. We hope to implement it successfully for the happiness of our people,” concluded the information provided by the National Baseball Committee.