Netflix has released a great movie starring Jennifer Lopez that will make you believe in artificial intelligence

Broadcast platform Netflix Preparing for the upcoming premiere of “atlas”a film directed by Brad Peyton Starring the famous singer and actress Jennifer Lopez.

In a preview shared on her official channel Youtube, Netflix The first trailer for the film has been revealed “atlas”, providing users with a first look at this exciting AI-focused story. In the plot, Jennifer Lopez He plays a talented data analyst on a mission to confront a rebellious robot.

Atlas Shepherdinterpreted by Jennifer Lopez, is a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence. in “atlas”, He embarks on a mission to capture a renegade robot who shares a mysterious past. However, when plans go awry, it's their only chance to protect humanity's future from destruction Amnesty International It lies in putting your trust in it.

“atlas” It promises to enthrall viewers with intense action scenes and impressive high-tech suits that evoke the imposing machines found in the video game franchise. Titan fall. Lopez, As an Atlas data analyst, she is forced to team up with artificial intelligence to “capture a rogue robot with whom she shares a mysterious past.”

Atlas and the triumphant return of Jennifer Lopez. Image: Netflix

Luxurious Atlas staff accompanies JLo

The cast of the film “Atlas” includes prominent actors such as Simo Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory J. Cohan, Abraham Popoola, and Lana Parrilla And mark Strong, Who accompany the talented singer and actress on this exciting journey. Under the direction of Brad Peyton, the Netflix film was developed from a script written by… Aaron Eli Collette And Leo Sardarian.

Official release date of “atlas” On the streaming platform, it is scheduled to be shown on May 24, 2024, and promises to immerse viewers in an exciting world full of action and suspense.

“Atlas” represents a new foray for Jennifer Lopez with Netflix, recalling her participation in the thriller “Mother,” directed by Nikki Caro last year. In this occasion, the multi-talented artist plays a trained assassin with a military background who is forced to protect her daughter regardless of the consequences.