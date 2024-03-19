March 20, 2024

Adamari Lopez and Dr. Nancy have a clash of opinions in “Desiguales”

Lane Skeldon March 19, 2024 1 min read
“A woman who doesn’t care about her card gets bingo,” the doctor told Adamari, referring to infidelity. The driver did not remain silent.

The debate raged on Monday in Unequalhe Talk show Univision afternoon leads Adamari Lopez, La Negra Building, Migbilis Castellanos, Kareena Panda And the doctor Nancy AlvarezWith a very controversial issue: infidelity in relationships.

The topic sparked a strong clash of opinions between Admari and the doctor since they both had completely different views on the topic they were dealing with.

“I think once you lose the trust of a friend or partner, it's irreversible, it won't come back,” Adamari said.

“You have to forgive,” the doctor interjected.

“You have to forgive, but you don't have to stay and you don't have to trust again,” the Puerto Rican host and actress said.

The controversy heated up further when the doctor commented that she would continue to support the relationship “if she could take responsibility” because “there are women who never play chacachaca with their husbands and men don't play that thing.”

Something that Admari did not agree with and told him.

“There is no chacachaca because the husband should be honest enough and tell me that I will leave because there is no chacachaca instead of cheating on me because it is very easy to betray me but it is not easy to really speak in front of the husband. A person,” said the woman, a 52-year-old anchor. violently. He explained: “I will not agree to that. “There is no trust and I will not go back there.”

Adamari's argument did not change the doctor's mind. She asked, “If I'm in charge and my husband asks for forgiveness and shows me that he wants to get back with me and wants to discuss this in therapy, why should I let him go if I don't take care of him?” itself.

“The woman who doesn't care about her card gets bingo,” he stressed.

To which the former face of Telemundo morning couldn't resist commenting: “Even though they're there, they're having bingo too, so don't worry, it's best to leave it.”

