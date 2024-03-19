Adamari Lopez and Dr. Nancy have a clash of opinions in “Desiguales”

Desigualis/Univision Adamari Lopez in Desiguales

“A woman who doesn’t care about her card gets bingo,” the doctor told Adamari, referring to infidelity. The driver did not remain silent.

The debate raged on Monday in Unequalhe Talk show Univision afternoon leads Adamari Lopez, La Negra Building, Migbilis Castellanos, Kareena Panda And the doctor Nancy AlvarezWith a very controversial issue: infidelity in relationships.

The topic sparked a strong clash of opinions between Admari and the doctor since they both had completely different views on the topic they were dealing with.

“I think once you lose the trust of a friend or partner, it's irreversible, it won't come back,” Adamari said.

“You have to forgive,” the doctor interjected.

“You have to forgive, but you don't have to stay and you don't have to trust again,” the Puerto Rican host and actress said.

The controversy heated up further when the doctor commented that she would continue to support the relationship “if she could take responsibility” because “there are women who never play chacachaca with their husbands and men don't play that thing.”

Something that Admari did not agree with and told him.