Pepe Aguilar and sons Angela and Leonardo sweep their show Garribeiro Sin Fronteras in Monterrey

With the ring 100% open, Aguilars flew into the ring and spread their folklore To 12,000 spectators on Saturday evening with its show Garibo Without Borders 2022.

In the first weekend of concerts in Monterey that the State Health Trust allows full capacity, the Zacatecas strain has achieved run out With its marathon run of more than three hours.

headed by Baby AguilarThe variety they offered satisfied the audience of the family, mostly adults, although there were children and some minors following them. Angelawho gained notoriety in awards for The best latin music as it happened recently at Lo Nuestro.

Attend the Tony Aguilar son and Leonard Aguilar Remarkably, they also presented the Garibo Show which gave the show its name, with the participation of riders and bull riders.

Supported by mariachi and the band, the Aguilars have provided a wide range of songs.

While Angela starred in translating “La Malagueña” and “La Llorona,” Pepe had them sing “El Gavilancillo” and “Chaparrita,” his first performance beginning at 11:32 p.m. on his dancing horse, following a tradition that began with his late father Antonio Aguilar, the pioneer of horse show in Mexico.

Through the magic of the video, a man from Zacatecas in a charo suit made a duet with El Fantasma in “Tus Desprecios”. Her fans also sang.

As he walked around the square, turning into a ring, he gave his fans some handkerchiefs with which to dry their sweat.

Later it came time to interpret Chente’s memorable words as “Acá Entre Nos”, “Pátima que Seas Ajena” and “Hermoso Cariño”, which he recorded on a disc in honor of Vicente Fernandez It was edited in 2013.

The man from Zacatecas remembered his father with one of his greatest songs, “Que Me Bury with the Band”, which he sang again on horseback.

After two years of low-capacity events and concerts, the arena lit up on Saturday night again when 12,000 people (official personals) lit it with their mobile phones at the request of a message displayed on the screens while Pepe sang “Me Credo”.

“Thank you Monterey, how wonderful!” Sharu crossed when he saw the crowded place.

An emotional moment came when father and daughter joined their voices and hands to perform “Tu Sangre en mi Cuerpo” and “Prometiste”.

“Thank you for filling the Monterrey Arena with Mexican 100 percent, thanks, see you next time,” the dynasty leader said after midnight and after explaining that “it’s two in the morning.”

