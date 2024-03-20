After Kate Middleton's reappearance, Prince William broke his silence

Prince William broke his silence amid the controversy surrounding Kate Middleton (X: @tokkianami)

he Prince William He spoke for the first time about his wife Kate MiddletonThis came after a strong controversy over his condition and health recently. The King visited the city of Sheffield in northern England on Tuesday, as part of announcements of new investments in his plan to combat homelessness, which is one of the pillars of his campaign.

There, during a meeting with local residents, with whom he spoke around a table, William used a question to ease the tension surrounding Kate's sudden disappearance, following abdominal surgery.

With a relaxed and laughing appearance, the prince commented on one of the women who asked him about this “We're entering my wife's territory” and “You should be sitting here to hear this.”In an effort to divert attention from any disturbance circulating around the princess without directly referring to any of it.

These statements came days after the couple appeared in public in a relaxed and casual scene. This Saturday, Kate was seen leaving the Windsor Farm Shop near her home with WilliamIn his first appearance since Christmas.

Kate Middleton and Prince William were spotted together this weekend in Windsor (TMZ on X)

Although Kensington Palace avoided commenting on the matter, considering the situation a private matter for the royal family, Katie Nicholl, writer and royal correspondent for the magazine, said: Vanity galleryHe commented: “If this video of Kate walking briskly with a shopping bag doesn't put an end to this speculation – frankly, wild and unfounded – then I don't know what will.”

One witness who was there when the video was filmed also said, “The children were not with them, but this is a good sign.” I was well enough to go shopping“He added She looked “happy, healthy and relaxed.”.

However, these photos did not completely calm Internet users, who are now looking at every second of the tape in detail, trying to prove that she is indeed the princess, in addition to coming up with many possibilities.

Controversy also continues around the Royal House, which has been targeted in recent days due to the retouching of a photo posted on social media.

This Tuesday, the agency Reuters She informed her clients that after asking her photo editors to conduct a thorough analysis, she concluded that this was the case a second picture The broadcast has been edited by Kensington without notice.

The second image was processed by Kensington Palace (Princess of Wales/Kensington Palace)

The publication in question is dated April 2023, to commemorate the late Queen Elizabeth's 97th birthday. The photo, which showed the former Queen with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which was taken by Kate herself at Balmoral Castle last summer, has been 'digitally retouched from source' Added from source Getty Images.

But they did not specify where it was cheated.

