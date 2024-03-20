Who is Diego? The famous 'Stranger Things' actor who went viral with a secret music career

If you have tik tok, Maybe you heard The end of the beginning At some point over the past few days. Even if you don't know what the song is. It is increasingly used, So it wouldn't be surprising if you came across it, as happens with almost anything that reaches minimal impact on the platform.

The support the song received is due to many trends on the social network. The first arose because words lead to Post videos with the most attractive places in Chicago Or even to share photos from the series The bear, Its events take place in the American city. Later, many users used it to express what they would do if they won the lottery. At this point, it is already being used in several ways.

The end of the beginning You don't have the latest version, since then Out in 2022. However, it has now spread due to the whims of the Internet. It is a psychedelic pop song he wrote and performed Diego, Alternative artist from the United States. The surprising thing, and this is where another song-related trend comes into play, is that The person who really sings it is Joe Keery, Which many of us know Weird things.

Many people recorded their reaction when they discovered that it was the same person giving life Steve Harrington In success Netflix He is also the one signing the single. It's normal to be surprised if you've only heard the song, but just look for Diego's photos live or in his videos to see the obvious: It's Joe Keery in a wig and glasses.

The actor is a native of Massachusetts. After graduating in 2014, he spent several years in Chicago, where he was part of a band PostAnimal. After success in Weird things He moved to Los Angeles, and in 2019 left the band. He currently lives in New York and has never stopped making music, maintaining his solo project as a DJ for years. Under this pseudonym he released two albums: Twenty twenty (2019) and Decide (2022) to which it belongs The end of the beginning.

It's been two years since the last album, and since then we haven't heard new music from Diego. However, this was a surprising success It can encourage you to experiment with this aspect. currently, The end of the beginning this At #3 on Spotify's Global Top 50 Songs list. In the United States, it fell into the top 50 most streamed songs, and in the United Kingdom it reached the top five. There are enough reasons to consider returning.

Joe Keery has never tried to hide his musical side. but, He doesn't want to mix this with his acting career. Although he does not have a personal account on social networks, he has profiles like Djo, and never refers to his roles. But a look at their aesthetics is enough to know they're the same person (if that's not sound enough). Moreover, in concerts like the one he gave in 2022 lollapalooza, Many attendees could be seen holding signs filled with references to Weird thingsLike he said: “Listening to Djo all day keeps Vecna ​​away.”

