Most notable developments in the design of the regional science strategy

As part of the activities to develop the design of the first Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation (CTCI) Strategy for the Los Ríos Region, an expanded session was held at the Isla Teja campus of the Universidad Austral de Chile of the Regional Science and Technology Commission.

The activity was chaired by Regional Governor Luis Covertino and Director of the Regional Corporation for Productive Development, Silvia Soto, along with Regional Advisors Matías Fernández, Juan Taladrez and Hector Pacheco, in addition to representatives of the public, private and academic sectors. .

During the day, the progress made in preparing the regional strategy for science, technology, knowledge and innovation was announced, through a participatory and dynamic methodology, where regional challenges, proposals and programs for designing the strategy were addressed.

Regarding this case, Governor Covertino noted that he was able to assess the progress achieved. “The timetable was adhered to, and there was an active presence in both regions and municipalities, the contents and what was collected. He noted that there is fundamental progress and there is absolute coherence with the regional development strategy.”

Regarding progress and challenges, the Director of the Los Rios Regional Productive Development Foundation, Silvia Soto, noted that it has allowed us to learn about the work of these almost six months of implementation, both in the field and in diagnosis.

“We leave with a big challenge: we must actually prioritize, focus and validate some of the areas in which we will work, and we must have the intelligence so that these areas contribute to our regional development strategy and we can consolidate them into one great tool,” Silvia Soto commented on the initiatives. Which we contribute to regional development.

Vice Rector for Research, Development and Artistic Creativity at UACh, Milton Jiménez, noted that he had a very good impression of the work being developed.

“I hope that we will have a strategy that represents the CTCI regional ecosystem and allows us to accompany the regional development strategy, moving towards sustainable human development alongside knowledge generation,” he commented.

Facea UACh Academician, Francisco Valencia and CTCI Los Ríos Strategy Preparation Project Director, presented the progress, actions and future prospects of this initiative, as well as a dynamic implementation with the attendees regarding regional challenges, proposals and solutions. Programs.

strategy

At the regional level, the CTCI strategy takes as its starting point the Regional Policy for Productive Development, Entrepreneurship and Innovation 2021-2026 and is developed within the framework of the management and governance model of the Los Ríos 2037 Regional Development Strategy, approved this year.

It is estimated that by the end of this year 2023, the region will have a roadmap that includes short-, medium- and long-term actions. This paper will identify driving initiatives, understood as those that can be implemented in the short term and investment plans aimed at resolving at least four validated and prioritized points or gaps represented by the region in the areas of CTCI.

The initiative is financed by the regional government and its Regional Council, through the Innovation Fund for Competitiveness (FICR), commissioned by the Regional Corporation for Productive Development and implemented by the Universidad Austral de Chile, through the Faculty of Economic and Administrative Sciences.

