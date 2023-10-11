Conferences this Wednesday on social sciences and humanities in Necochea

The Third Congress of Social Sciences and Humanities in the South-East of Buenos Aires will be held this Wednesday in our city, organized by the Necochea Museum District, the Higher Institute of Teacher Training No. 163, and the Laboratory of Human Evolutionary Ecology of the Faculty of Social Sciences of the National University of the Center, headquarters in Cuéquén, and the National University of Quilmes, The National Institute of Industrial Technology and the Archaeological and Anthropological Area of ​​the Municipality of Necochea.

He stated that it is an open academic meeting to generate spaces that encourage exchange and thinking between teaching, technical, undergraduate and graduate students and researchers from universities and institutes throughout the country. It was highlighted that “we intend to focus on new research and ideas across different disciplines and languages.”

“Friends, we publish here the schedule for the presentation of the proceedings of the Third Congress of Social Sciences and Humanities in Southeast Buenos Aires. For those wishing to join us, we are waiting for you at the Regional Historical Museum on Wednesday, October 11, starting at 2:30 p.m. “We are very happy,” the organization said. That we can hold this space to present the experiences, concerns and problems that are developing in our region.”