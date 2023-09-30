Misiones received five medals at the National Science Fair in Technopolis

Now back in the red land, that could be said The participation of the missionary delegation that represented the province in the National Science Exhibition in Technopolis was successful Since they got Five national differences. This was explained by the Regional Coordinator for Science and Technology, Monica Estigarribia First edition.

These differences are of enormous value when we take into account that a total of 700 projects from all governorates, modalities and educational levels participated in them.

“Not only were those responsible for the outstanding projects very excited, but the entire delegation celebrated. For example, DrAs for the method of education in the context of quarantine, it was only mentioned in Misiones” said the coordinator. He also added that the province, every year it participates, brings special praise and honor for the quality of its work.

Craftsmanship and 100% missionary detailing

In this context, Estagarribia spoke about more award-winning projects.

At the primary level, the project that received national mention was “Fire in the Mbeya-Guarani Culture and…” of the José Marx Institute for Bilingual and Intercultural Education of Hipólito Yrigoyen.

This project, led by students da Silva Yamila and Alex Cabrera and Indigenous Teaching Assistant (ADI) Ledesma, Francisco, presented Investigations into the Mbya Guarani culture on the origin of fireIts use in daily life (for heating in winter, cooking food, determining the sizes of animals to be sold later, etc.) and its importance from a spiritual standpoint, among other points.

At the primary level, the project “Recycling Toys for Emotional Education” from School 815 in Garuba also received recognition; Suggestion from students Baroa Alexander, Bergman Yasmin; And the teacher Evony Pontes who sought Deepening emotional education at an early age in a playful way.

Continue the awardsAt the level of secondary technical education, he obtained a distinction from the National Institute of Industrial Technology (INTI) EPET 28, which presented his project “The Automated Cart”.: A prototype of a robotic ray extraction cart that seeks to reduce workers’ physical stress and improve production, reducing the time it takes to extract rays from grass. This means that it is a problem that greatly affects the province characterized by the cultivation of yerba mate and the conditions, often unsanitary, in which the treviro operates.

Students Antunez Damian and Pereira Luzmilla were responsible for presenting the auto rickshaw; And teaching advisor Richart David.

On the other side, Regarding the method of education in the context of quarantine, there has been only one distinction at the national level, that of the Misiones project for the project “homemade repellents”, made from local herbs and aromatic species: work carried out by the Economic Commission for Europe at its twenty-third session. El Dorado, which receives persons deprived of their liberty.

Teaching advisor Monica Ferreira received this honor.

finally, The Ministry of Education has allocated a special distinction to the Posadas Robotics School project, “Football Robot”. By students Franco Aguirre, Máximo Clos and teacher Sebastian Tamis.

Regarding the issues, Estgarríbia added, “These are issues that concern and concern our youth, who are thinking about something and seeking to provide solutions.”

A delegation of 120 people

It should be noted that every project presented at Technopolis had first to go through an institutional, logical and regional example.

it is, In Misiones, around 25 projects from all modalities and educational levels participated.

Projects that, in turn, were worked on throughout the year by their respective institutions and defended in Buenos Aires A delegation that included 120 missionaries, including professors, teacher advisors, and students.

In addition, the missionary delegation also included about five teachers who were selected to participate as residents.