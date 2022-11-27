miracle! Costa Rica is alive and beating Japan in one match at Qatar 2022

Costa Rica sealed the win with a goal from Fuller (Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP) (Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images)

Costa Rica breathed again after being several meters underground. The Costa Rican national team achieved its first victory in the tournament Qatar 2022 After being demolished by an amazing Spanish team in a historic duel that ended 7-0. History was on the scoreboard, of course.

On this occasion, the Costa Rican national team defeated its Japanese counterpart by minimal. Kesher Fuller And he took advantage of the bad start of the Asian team, who lost the ball in the first third of the field and headed towards the goal. He hit the ball from outside the area, and although the Japanese goalkeeper scratched the ball, which was not going so hard, the goal was inevitable. This was the only dangerous play that the Costa Rican national team was able to build throughout the match.

Japan, true to its football style and culture, continued to perform the match, waiting to leave its opponent defenseless so that he could dig out his frame. The whole game was like that blue samurai They dominated the game and simply could not achieve the long-awaited goal that could put them on the scoreboard. They were definitely dangerous Keylor Navas You will have nightmares about them. The Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper also became the hero of the match with Fuller, but for him the Costa Rican team would not have won.

Sarcastically, Costa Rica became the first team from CONCACAF Who wins Qatar 2022, after the scandalous victory he got. Neither the United States nor Canada, not to mention the Mexican national team, could achieve a positive result. Everyone managed to equalize or suffer defeat. This team was the worst, having become the worst team in the World Cup after being defeated by a similar team from Spain.

Fuller scored the only goal that brought Costa Rica back to life (Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP) (Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images)

The Costa Rican national team has one of the most difficult groups, but they remain with a glimmer of hope that they can reach the next round. Now they beat Japan, who was also left with three units They just have to wait for the duel between Spain and Germany to see if the two places in their group are still available.

Continue reading the story

Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Japan was the first in the quartet to surprise by defeating Germany 2-1 and today, they gave Costa Rica the bell that makes it difficult for others to reach the round of 16, despite the fact that they have a heavy slab of seven goals against. , more than any other team on the show. Everything will be decided at the last group stage date.

You may also be interested in | on video

“It’s a good thing we didn’t change owners for Ochoa”: they are teasing Mexico with everything they lost to Argentina