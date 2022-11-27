Martino is being criticized for living with Scaloni after TriMediotiotiempo’s defeat

Editorial Mediotiempo

Lusail, Qatar. / 26.11.2022 23:28:46

Gerardo Martinotechnical director of Mexican national teamin a new controversy after the defeat of Al-Tari in front of his counterpart Argentina. Well, the strategist shared hugs and laughter with his counterpart from Albiceleste: Lionel Scaloni. An event that caused endless criticism from the Mexican fans.

Previously, it was a Tata Martino He was already in a similar situation last July, when he was seen living with him Skaloni Outside a sports venue in Argentina. This is instead of going to stadiums MX League To oversee the development of Mexican players.

The Mexico national team 60 minutes vs Argentina, as El Tri managed to keep a clean sheet and even pressure the South American team to leave. However, in the 64th minute, Lionel Messi He took advantage of a mistake from the Mexican national team, and in one of the plays he put the scales in favor of his team after digging the net Guillermo Ochoa.

By the 87th minute, Enzo Fernandez Distinguish 2-0 Final, after a corner kick that ended in possession of their lead Lionel Scaloni. The Mexican national team Failed to create serious chances during the 90 minutes, after a free kick from Alexis Vegawhich he was finally able to process Emily Martinez.

defeat before Argentina Categorically complex tricolor jigsaw, who need to crush Saudi national team Hopefully there will be a winner between the match Poland and Argentina. Mexico is in last place Group C With one unit out of six possible.