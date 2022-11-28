Fierce battle in Olancho – Marathon! The Colts’ chief attacks Keosseián and the players hit each other

2022-11-27

– Facebook live from Zafarancho Stadium –

Once marathon Qualified to the semi-finals Draw 1-1 at Olancho StadiumRiots were organized in the Juan Ramon Privet stadium in Juticalpa. It all started when the purslane coach was at the end of the game Manuel Cousian He went to greet the Colts’ chief, Chief Samuel GarciaBut apparently there were other comments and the manager attacked the 69-year-old Uruguay coach.

lens ten Pick up how Pampero Chief paid Keosayan forcefully on his face. Samuel Garcia He began to justify himself Manolo He attacked him first, to which Chara’s strategist angrily replied “I never hit you, I’ll convict you”, while he was taken away by security. Keosayan He started to faint from the pain that came with it marathonAnd the Juan Pablo RealHe wanted to intervene, but was hit hard in the chest by a young man in a Colts jersey, who would be one of the President’s sons. Olancho.

This was where the real chaos began, as strikes spilled onto the field and players from both teams reached out to center, but the chaos only spread. Television cameras captured how people in certain clothes attacked my players marathonIncluding Lucas Bellwho in his defense threw a hook in the face of one of his attackers.