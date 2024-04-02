April 2, 2024

Mike Trout hits a home run and walks it off for CF at Loan Depot Park (+Video)

Cassandra Curtis April 2, 2024 1 min read

Mike Troutthe outstanding outfielder and captain of the Los Angeles Angels, once again showed his skill in the field by hitting his second home run of the 2024 major league season, which was against the Miami Marlins, specifically at Truist Park.

This big hit by Trout against the Marlins not only brought him closer to the scoreboard in this particular game, but it also highlighted his ability to make an impact in key moments of the game, as he traveled 412 feet, and was launched at a speed of 104 miles per hour. The clock was alone against North American pitcher Max Mayer's deliveries in the fourth inning to make the score 4-2.

In this way, Trout continues to demonstrate his exceptional talent and ability to make impactful plays year after year in order to continue to establish himself as a prominent figure in baseball and delight fans with his outstanding performances on the diamond. As if that wasn't enough, in the sixth inning, he hit his second home run of the night but against the Dominican, Jorge Soriano himself, who drove through center field at 473 feet at 113 mph and worked the tying run. Stocks in four positions.

