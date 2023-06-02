Mexs Latam 2023, an event focused on trends in aesthetic medicine, has kicked off

he Mix Latam 2023Merz Aesthetics Expert Summit), on the second Friday and the third Saturday at the Expo Santa Fe Convention Center in Mexico City.

The event brings together more than 500 physicians from countries across the region such as Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, Costa Rica and more, to share Major trends in aesthetics through talks, training and success stories.

“We are excited to show professionals how the results of our investments in research can improve people’s quality of life in an increasingly less invasive way, delivering safe and natural results for aesthetic treatments,” says Gonzalo Mapelli, President of Merz Aesthetics Latam.

The purpose of this agreement is to train professionals in this field, which is why it has a strong agenda led by prominent figures in the region such as Dr. Raj Aquila From the UK, who has over 12 years of experience in cosmetic dermatology and has performed over 25,000 procedures.

On behalf of Columbia, d. Claudia Hernandez, He is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology and a leading researcher in transforming aesthetic medicine and anesthesia.

There is also a doctor Nicholas Herediawho has been the Chief of Otolaryngology at The Shaio Clinic and has been dedicated to facial surgery since 2004.

It’s because of the standard Amplifiers Those who take part in the event, which Mapelli describes as “an opportunity to refresh themselves in aesthetic medicine by connecting with key professionals and trends in the sector.”

In addition, research and case data will be presented so that estheticians can update themselves on protocols for using products such as the line Radiesse from Merz Aesthetics, which provides collagen biostimulation and a face and body treatment to different layers of the skin.

Laura Gendra Barracoon Restaurant *

Special sent from EL TIEMPO- Invitation from MERZ AESTHETIC

