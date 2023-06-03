PhDs in Agricultural Sciences receive a renewal of qualifying registration by MEN

Nariño University, a quality accredited institution by the Ministry of National Education men, Congratulations to the Ph.D. in Agricultural Sciences for achieving the renewal of qualified registration under the Ministerial Resolution No. 008568 May 24, 2023 for a period of seven (7) years.

PhD in Agricultural Sciences is an academic program with a scientific approach, seeking to train researchers who have the ability to carry out and direct academic and investigative processes, with sufficient skills and competencies to be part of research groups, with advanced knowledge of application, innovation, project proposals and timely dissemination of research results.

Rector of the University of Nariño, Dr. Martha Sofia González Insuaste, noted this important recognition: “The Ministry of National Education has granted the renewal of the qualification registration for 7 years to the Doctor of Agricultural Sciences, a Ph.D. that was formulated thanks to the competition of three faculties of our university, the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences and Livestock Sciences and Agro-industrial Engineering; at the moment, we are in the process of developing these postgraduate studies, specifically in the research work of some of our students.Similarly, we have interns and bicentenary scholarship recipients in this Ph.D. that we are proud to have here, the first Ph.D. It is only generated by the competition of the Nariño University. Congratulations to this doctoral program, I wish you many more successes and victories for the benefit of the Nariñense nationality.”

Born in the southwestern region of Colombia, which is characterized by high biological, environmental, ethnic and cultural diversity, with strong political, social and economic contrasts, stimulating research, generating knowledge and seeking solutions to problems, with science. With a conscious vision and commitment to the reality of the Southwest.

Hugo Ferney Lionel, PhD Coordinator in Agricultural Sciences, stated before this important event: “For us, it is a great pleasure to receive this renewal of the qualifying record for seven (7) years, considering that this helps to strengthen the area and more clarity from the university on Postgraduate level, at the highest level of training, which is a Ph.D., we have about 24 students, many of whom are already doing international trainings. We have a network of international tutors to enhance our research.”

The Alma Mater congratulates the Doctor of Agricultural Sciences for the renewal of the qualifying record, which is one of the symbols that represents the adequacy of administrative academic processes, and highlights the excellence of students, teachers and administrators.