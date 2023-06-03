Education: The Academy of Sciences at Libertad de San Esteban Basic School visits the Manuel Foster Observatory National Historic Monument

Students belonging to the Academy of Sciences Basic School Libertad of the Commune of San EstebanThey had the opportunity to learn about and enjoy the activities that take place at the Manuel Foster Observatory located at the top of Cerro San Cristobal. Its observatory is a National Historic Landmark dating back to 1903 (it was built by UCLA’s Lick Observatory). Among the activities that the students were able to do, they were. Learn about the early years of astronomy in Chile and compare with

Latest developments. Understanding of physical phenomena related to astronomical topics, operating a telescope, gallery of archive images, manipulating meteorites, observing the sun with specialized astronomers, and experiments that enhance curriculum contents for the physics of light, the Earth, and the universe.

The number of beneficiaries reached 39 male and female students from fourth to eighth grade under the guidance of teachers. Angelica Mellon, Fernando Manzano, Carolina Covarrubias and Constanza Tapia.

For his part, the professor in charge of the Academy of Sciences with the teachers who did this extracurricular activity expressed their happiness and gratitude for receiving the activity. It should be noted that «our main goal was and still is to promote and develop scientific literacy. It is worth noting that it is very important for both students and teachers. Having the privilege of being responsible for opening up the world to our students, providing the tools so that they can successfully face the future, without a doubt gives us the certainty that these leave opportunities for our girls and boys keen to follow the path of knowledge and improvement in the Municipal School of the Municipality of San Esteban.