Master of Communication Sciences and Graduate Programs FAHU opened its 2023 academic year

Led by the Dean of the College of Humanities, Dr. Cristina Moyano, and the Vice Dean for Research and Graduate Studies, Dr. Jorge Castillo Sepúlveda, the opening ceremony for the 2023 academic year of the School’s Master of Science in Communication took place. Holds journalism and graduate programs.

The activity that took place in the Hall of Honor of the Foundation was marked by a visit Dr. Stephanie Alendaa French sociologist and researcher, best known for her book “Anatomy of the Chilean Right”, which gave her master’s degree “The battle for new dominance in the Chilean 7M right-center.”

Alinda holds a PhD in Political Sociology from the University of Lille and currently chairs the Political Sociology Research Committee of the International Sociological Association (ISA) and the Political Science Associations (IPSA).

She is also a tenured professor and director of research in the Faculty of Education and Social Sciences at Andres Bello University. Member of the scientific council for Institute of the Americas (Paris), Adviser to the Inter-American Development Bank. Most recently, she served as coordinator of the Graduate Committee on Social, Political Science, and Communication of the National Accreditation Commission (CNA).

The distinguished speaker on the occasion was introduced by the Director of the Faculty of Journalism, Dr. Antoine Faure, who toured the important research march on the Chilean right of the sociologist in our country; And how this problem refers to the lines of research for the MA in Public Communication.

“The new battle for hegemony in Chile after 7 million directly”

In her presentation, Dr. Alinda talked about the effects of The weakening of the center right versus the consolidation of the traditional right; The effects of dissatisfaction with democracy. and the weakening of the center-left in the consolidation of the radical right, among other related matters.

Regarding the victory of the Republican Party in the election of council members on May 7, 2023, the academic noted the frequency of different elements derived from the situation “a vote that was strongly affected by the context of multiple crises, such as security and economic crises.”

As mentioned “There is a partial vote to punish the government,” Because the audience, in his opinion, did not feel connected to his story, he therefore stressed the importance of not underestimating its impact.

On the other hand, he emphasized that in the electoral phenomenon of the Republicans, “there is clearly a kinship with other movements or political formations of the same kind in the world.. There are political scientists who talk about a “new wave” of the extreme right (…) What I find interesting about this classification is the fact that these right-wingers play the game of democracy and believe in institutions and respect in many cases.” Compare with the case of France with Marine Le Pen.