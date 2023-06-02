BUAZ celebrates the first meeting with the Communication Science Council

The Distinguished Autonomous University of Zacatecas (BUAZ), through the Academic Unit of Higher Education (UADS), together with the Master’s Degree in Humanities and Education Research (MIHE) with orientation in Communication and Practical Application, held the first meeting with the National Council for the Teaching and Research of Communication Sciences (Coneicc ).

– Advertising –



Taking the central courtyard of the Rectory, University, Governmental and CONEICC authorities as headquarters, the activities of this meeting started whose main objective is to promote research and teaching in communication sciences among the university community.

In his message, Rector Rubén de Jesús Ibarra Reyes, noting that the House of Maximum Studies works with Coneicc, and other institutions, to generate a transformation process where social improvement is obtained, explains that these type of events are those that represent the institutional priority mentioned.

“With this meeting, the relations between BUAZ and the National Council for Teaching and Research of Communication Sciences are strengthened so that the permanent promotion of communication sciences and thus the promotion of culture can be carried out,” the rector concluded.

Coneicc complies

nearly 60 institutions

Recognized

Educational quality

In turn, the Director of the Academic Unit for Higher Education, Raul Sosa Mendoza, indicated that this activity, which will be carried out on the first and second of June, will give communication scholars in the country the opportunity to get to know the universities and historical spaces in the country. our being.

For her part, the Director of the Zacatecan Institute of Culture (IZC), María de Jesús Muñoz Reyes, pointed out that this type of event is very relevant, because it is a topic that needs to be promoted in Zacatecas, especially after 30 years. It was launched, recognized as a world heritage.

Taking advantage of the sound, the Agent of Higher Secondary Education of Seduzac, Giselle Liliana Lamas Ibarra, acknowledged the importance of this meeting and confirmed that with these actions it is planned to benefit the residents of Zacatecas and the university community, offering them a quality education.

The President of the Coneicc Steering Committee, Francisco Javier Pérez Rodríguez, confirmed that with this meeting, the collaborative relations in Communication Sciences between the more than 50 universities that make up this Council have been validated.

Coneicc is an organization that promotes research, education, and extension in the sciences of communication. It consists of nearly 60 institutions recognized for their educational quality, among which BUAZ is expected to be considered as a provisional member, and later a regular and affiliate member.

The personalities who attended this meeting were Secretary General Angel Roman Gutierrez. Academic Secretary, Hans Hiram Pacheco García; Research Professors of Higher Education, Ernesto Pesci Gaetan and Oscar Guerrero Sandoval.

On behalf of Coneicc, treasurer Marivel Ortega attended; Documentation Committee Coordinator Alma Gloria Reyes; West Central and Northwest members, Rosa Eugenia García, and Nelly Calderón, respectively.