Mexico vs Sweden (1-2) / summary and scoreboard for the Mexican national team today

With less than a week to start Qatar World Cup 2022The Mexican national team So far no good results Lost 2-1 to Sweden In their last preparation match before traveling to the Middle East, confirming the crowd’s pessimism given the few facts Gerardo Martino’s side have provided.

El Tri didn’t play badHe has an idea in certain sectors of the field, but lacks defensive solidity and goals, however In the World Cup, you may end your participation in the World Cup at the group stageIt appears in Qatar.

A week before the start of the World Cup, The only hope for this national team is what can come out of the feet of Alexis Vega and Hirving Lozano. Nothing could stand out from the rest, starting with the strikers who had long soaked the gunpowder.

Mexico started to lose even though they managed to overcome the opposite scoreline Vega goalTowards the end of the match a new defensive error saw them fall for the final Test.

El Tri showed improvement In this game I play in relation to what has been shown in recent FIFA history, but Tata Martino will have to work extra with the forwardsWell, actually though Raul Jimenez played againThere was no rhythm in the game and Henri Martin could not even touch the ball more than three times in the first half.

next Tuesday , Mexico will start its participation in the World Cup against Polandso Martino still has days to find the target because if he doesn’t have it, the situation will be much more complicated.

Mexico vs Poland / Tuesday, November 22 at 10:00 am From the center of the country / the first match of Group C in the World Cup

Mexico – Argentina / Saturday, November 26 at 1:00 pm. From downtown / the second match of the third group of the World Cup

Mexico – Saudi Arabia / Wednesday, November 30, at 1:00 pm. From downtown / the third match of Group C in the World Cup

