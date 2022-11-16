November 17, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Mexico vs Sweden (1-2) / summary and scoreboard for the Mexican national team today

Mexico vs Sweden (1-2) / summary and scoreboard for the Mexican national team today

Cassandra Curtis November 17, 2022 2 min read

Montilivi Stadium, Spain (Transmission) /

With less than a week to start Qatar World Cup 2022The Mexican national team So far no good results Lost 2-1 to Sweden In their last preparation match before traveling to the Middle East, confirming the crowd’s pessimism given the few facts Gerardo Martino’s side have provided.

The result of the Mexican national team match today

El Tri didn’t play badHe has an idea in certain sectors of the field, but lacks defensive solidity and goals, however In the World Cup, you may end your participation in the World Cup at the group stageIt appears in Qatar.

A week before the start of the World Cup, The only hope for this national team is what can come out of the feet of Alexis Vega and Hirving Lozano. Nothing could stand out from the rest, starting with the strikers who had long soaked the gunpowder.

Mexico started to lose even though they managed to overcome the opposite scoreline Vega goalTowards the end of the match a new defensive error saw them fall for the final Test.

El Tri showed improvement In this game I play in relation to what has been shown in recent FIFA history, but Tata Martino will have to work extra with the forwardsWell, actually though Raul Jimenez played againThere was no rhythm in the game and Henri Martin could not even touch the ball more than three times in the first half.

next Tuesday , Mexico will start its participation in the World Cup against Polandso Martino still has days to find the target because if he doesn’t have it, the situation will be much more complicated.

See also  An old friend of Potro Gutiérrez, he will be an option to reach Cruz Azul

Summary of the match between Mexico and Sweden

When will Mexico play in Qatar 2022?

  • Mexico vs Poland / Tuesday, November 22 at 10:00 am From the center of the country / the first match of Group C in the World Cup
  • Mexico – Argentina / Saturday, November 26 at 1:00 pm. From downtown / the second match of the third group of the World Cup
  • Mexico – Saudi Arabia / Wednesday, November 30, at 1:00 pm. From downtown / the third match of Group C in the World Cup

Get the latest news from Mexico in Qatar 2022 With stats, goals and more. At halftime we’ve dispatched matches to the World Cup grounds to bring you up to date on all things El Tri, as well as the opponents and strongest teams.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Controversy and turmoil in Qatar: Security men threatened a team of television journalists to destroy their camera

November 16, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The new defender who will come to Chiva with Veljko Paunović I Closing Tournament 2023 Liga MX

November 16, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

They do not want to leave Haaland without playing in the World Cup, and the club requests his session for a period of 28 days

November 16, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

The excited reaction of a Cuban immigrant when he received his first paycheck in America

November 17, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

Several sheriff’s recruits injured in Whittier – NBC Los Angeles

November 17, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Mexico vs Sweden (1-2) / summary and scoreboard for the Mexican national team today

November 17, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Mariah Carey officially declines the title of ‘Queen of Christmas’

November 16, 2022 Lane Skeldon