Mega Millions results today, September 22: Winning numbers and prize draw

The Mega Millions lottery jackpots continue to pile up. For this Friday, September 22, the jackpot has risen to $205 millionWith a cash value of $96.1 million. Who will take them home?

How to play the Mega Millions lottery?

To play, each participant must choose six numbers: Five numbers from 1 to 70, which correspond to the white balls, and one number from 1 to 25, which corresponds to the golden mega ball.

To win the grand prize, participants must match all six numbers. However, players with fewer guesses do not leave empty-handed, as Mega Millions awards prizes ranging from $2 to $1 million, depending on the numbers matched.

The chance of winning any prize is 1 in 24, while… The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

When are Mega Millions drawings?

Mega Millions drawings are held twice a week, one at a time Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM EST (8:00 p.m. PT/10:00 p.m. CT) from the WSB-TV studio in Atlanta, Georgia.

This lottery is available in almost all entities in the United States, Excludes Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah. Mega million It can also be played in the District of Columbia and the Virgin IslandsBut not in Puerto Rico.

The ticket cost is 2 dollars a dollar.

You may be interested in: USA Lottery: Can an illegal immigrant win Powerball or Mega Millions prizes?

Mega Millions: Results and winning numbers for today, September 22

After not winning the jackpot last Tuesday, Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at $205 million, with a cash value of $96.1 million. The winning numbers for the September 22 draw are:

10-13-14-57-66 − 3 (MP)

Megaplier 2x

If a player wins the jackpot on Friday, they will be able to choose between that An annual prize pool of US$205 million or a global payout of US$96.1 million.

If the winner chooses the annuity option, they will receive an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments increasing by 5% each year.. Both award options are pre-tax. The winner must still pay 37% federal taxes, as well as state taxes, if applicable.

Mega Millions: How much money do you win with 1, 2 or 3 whole numbers?

Winning the jackpot isn’t the only Mega Millions bonus. Check your ticket to see if you got any other hits, as they could give you money too:

5 numbers + mega ball: jackpot

5 numbers: $1,000,000

4 numbers + Mega Ball: $10,000

4 numbers: $500

3 numbers + Mega Ball: $200

3 numbers: $10

Two numbers + Mega Ball: $10

One number + Mega Ball: $4

Mega Ball: $2

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

that’s it Upcoming Mega Millions drawing dates: