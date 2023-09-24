September 24, 2023

Shiba Inu shoots increasingly loudly: What’s happening?

Zera Pearson September 24, 2023 2 min read

Important points:

  • The Shiba Inu broke out of its recent range and posted a 3.49% rise, driven by increased trading volume.
  • The Shiba Inu’s sister tokens did not gain much attention after the launch of Shibarium, a layer 2 blockchain of Ethereum.
  • The SHIB community expects organic growth and gradual adoption in the near future.

The recent rise of Shiba Inu (SHIB) during early Saturday caught the attention of the cryptocurrency community. According to data provided by Benzinga Pro, the SHIB/USD cryptocurrency saw a decline Great heightThis represents another episode in its uneven recovery from the lows recorded in mid-June.

Shiba Inu dynamics

The Shiba Inu, which reversed course after hitting a low of $0.000007195 on Thursday, has been fluctuating in a range-bound range. However, it broke this range on Saturday morning, starting an upward streak.

In the last examination, Shuaiba shares rose 3.49%. to $0.000007529, accompanied by P.S Increase sizeWhich grew by almost 35% in the last 24 hours. This increase in volume has helped the cryptocurrency maintain positive performance, as it posted a modest gain of 1.66% over seven days.

The importance of the last path

On the other hand, it is important to note that despite the rise of Shiba Inu, its sister tokens, Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) and Doge Killer (LEASH), did not find much interest after the launch of Shibarium. Shibarium is a layer 2 blockchain of Ethereum designed to bring users into an ecosystem Low commission mainly focuses on financial services and gaming.

However, the SHIB community maintains a positive outlook. They firmly believe that The project will grow organically The adoption of these cryptocurrencies will gradually increase.

Furthermore, the rise of the Shiba Inu highlights the dynamic volatility and opportunities in the world of cryptocurrencies, where an increase in volume can cause the value of a cryptocurrency to rise significantly in a short period of time.

