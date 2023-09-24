September 25, 2023

Free buses for months on 5 New York routes starting Sunday: MTA pilot program

Zera Pearson September 25, 2023 2 min read

Starting Sunday, there will be free MTA bus service on five routes in New York City, a pilot program that is trying new ways to make public transportation more accessible.

The five methods listed in 6 to 12 month programme They are one in each province: Bx18 A/B (The Bronx), B60 (Brooklyn), M116 (Upper Manhattan), Q4 LCL/LTD (Queens) and S46/96 (Staten Island). These trips are free It will not include free transportation to buses or other metro stations.

The five routes were chosen based on the number of passengers, fare evasion, and suitability of service. Justice for low-income and economically disadvantaged communities, He explained in detail the accessibility of job opportunities and commercial activity NBC News.

We look forward to seeing how New Yorkers respond to this pilot program.”

Jano Libre

President and CEO of the MTA

the total About 43,900 daily passengers will benefit Monday to Friday and a little less on weekends. New York City Public Defender Jumaane Williams said Wednesday that the program It will save an average family of four “$6,000 per year.”. “This is a lot of money for most families in this city.”

he MTA President and CEO Jano Lieber They welcomed the “innovation” and “creative thinking” of the pilot. “We have championed innovation and creative thinking across the transport network and “We look forward to seeing how New Yorkers respond to this pilot program.” Lieber said.

Buses on the pilot program routes will be marked “free fare.” Destination notices, digital notices, on-board decals, toll boxes and OMNY readers will be covered.

“The MTA is the lifeblood of New York City and I am proud of the tremendous progress we have made to return ridership to pre-pandemic levels,” the MTA said. Governor Kathy Hochul In July. “By creating these pilot free bus routes, we are expanding access to public transportation throughout the city and “Improving transportation equity to better serve all New Yorkers.”

The cost of a metro and bus ticket rose last monthalso facing the MTA Losses of $690 million annually Due to the increasing number of users who arrive without paying. Ironically, it is very little used “Fair Fares” program to help low-income New Yorkers pay half their fare On public transportation, the same applies to students, people with disabilities and people over 65 years old. Check program eligibility hereIn multiple languages.

