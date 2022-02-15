Toyota Hilux GR Sport will arrive in South America with a more powerful engine

Awaiting its official premiere in the South American markets, there is new information about the new Toyota Hilux GR Sport.

The update will be released soon Toyota Hilux GR Sport to South America and with it he appeared Pictures and raw data. The latest has to do with More powerful propulsion system from traditional.

Hilux in its GR Sport edition has been an important global show in recent months, reaching markets such as Japan, Thailand and many in Europe. Here, his first destination is Argentina where he was It will produce the form for the region.

Although rated by Gazoo Racing, the “GR Sport” versions receive more aesthetic tweaks than anything else. sport styleon our continent can benefit from a power support, Greater than others shown in the rest of the world.

Same engine, more power for Toyota Hilux GR Sport

Information comes from the international media IOL . Enginewhich states that for some markets, Toyota Hilux will have turbodiesel engine Already known, but with More horse power For GR Sport.

This corresponds to South America, because the review of the details of the GR Sport Hilux in Asia and Europe does not exceed 204 hp. Changes can also benefit the pick-up version Sold in South Africafrom where the petition was filed with the trademark.

Accordingly, the sports model in the range will be equipped with a 2.8-liter turbodiesel, which, with special modifications, will raise Power up to 224 hp. Previously, a variant produced in Argentina was shown with 238 hp V6 engine.

In general, the vehicle will have a more cool appearance, Featured Accessories for your exterior design Exclusive Badges for Gazoo Racing, which is also added to the clothing on board. Among its competitors Ford Ranger Raptor s Volkswagen Amarok.

