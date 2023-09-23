We present to you the most powerful luxury sedan in the world

Hennessey is known around the world for not only manufacturing some of the most impressive supercars, but also for making modifications based on other models from brands like Chevrolet, Ram, Cadillacamong other things.

This American company recently launched a series of updates for Cadillac CT5-V. The complete range offered by the company is called H1000 and gives this classic sedan a significant increase in power that turns it into a sports car that can easily compete with the most powerful models from Mercedes-Benz or BMW.

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Hennessey

he Sedan to Cadillac It leaves the factory with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 capable of producing 668 horsepower and 893 Nm of torque. Customers can choose between a six-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic transmission, but regardless of the option chosen, the sedan can accelerate from 0 to 96 km/h in just 3.5 seconds and also reaches a final speed of 330 km/h. hour. how many hours.

Related news

But these monstrous numbers were not enough for Hennessey engineers, who in this case decided to modify many engine components, as well as install reprogramming in the central computer.

The end result of all improvements is important since Sedan to Cadillac It is now capable of developing 1000 hp and 1309 Nm of torque. The values ​​were achieved on test benches, and according to the company, the car now accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds, meaning that the declared time for the standard model decreased by one second.

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Hennessey

John Hennessy said that “CT5-V Cadillac Is it Sedan A luxury car with the fastest combustion engine on the planet” and that this is a milestone in a segment that will disappear towards the end of this decade.