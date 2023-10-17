Qualitas of Life provides financial coaching to Hispanics in New York

Offers Qualitas of Life Personal finance training for Hispanic families From New York.
The aim of this institution is Providing financial tools to the Latino community To create financial habits in people that can improve their quality of life.
Through the courses offered, those interested learn how to prepare a family budget, in addition to creating savings habits to face any eventuality.
The institution also provides Workshops for entrepreneurs looking to start their own businessIn addition to connecting them to the resources provided by the city so that they can start their project.
The courses are free And in the Spanish language.
The organization has too Online courses that you can take at any time.
One is about the basic concepts that can help you in preparing a family budget and the other is about the importance of credit where you will learn the basic concepts of credit and learn how to manage it effectively.
Nearly 2,400,000 people in New York have taken out student loans and starting in October will have to pay them back, but one organization is offering help to those who can't afford it.
Savings on Value Education (SAVE) was pushed by President Joe Biden after the Supreme Court rejected the first student loan forgiveness plan.
This new program allows millions of Americans with student debt to negotiate a repayment plan based on their income, with interest that does not accrue if paid on time.
How to apply for conservation? To apply you must go to the Federal Student Aid page and fill out the application, which takes about 10 minutes, with the following information: – Verified FSA ID (obtained when you enroll) – Financial information – Personal information – Spousal information, if appropriate.
Once registered, you will receive a confirmation email; Approval can take a few weeks and you can track your progress online and will also be able to calculate the amount of your payments.
Individuals with income of about $32,800 a year or families of up to four people with an annual income of $67,500 could see their payments reduced to zero under this proposal.
Starting October 1, 2023, interest on student loans will begin accruing.
