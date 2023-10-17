Qualitas of Life provides financial coaching to Hispanics in New York

Offers Qualitas of Life Personal finance training for Hispanic families From New York.

The aim of this institution is Providing financial tools to the Latino community To create financial habits in people that can improve their quality of life.

Through the courses offered, those interested learn how to prepare a family budget, in addition to creating savings habits to face any eventuality.

The institution also provides Workshops for entrepreneurs looking to start their own businessIn addition to connecting them to the resources provided by the city so that they can start their project.

The courses are free And in the Spanish language.

The organization has too Online courses that you can take at any time.

One is about the basic concepts that can help you in preparing a family budget and the other is about the importance of credit where you will learn the basic concepts of credit and learn how to manage it effectively.

