September 23, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

American Airlines “takes over” flights from Miami

American Airlines “takes over” flights from Miami

Zera Pearson September 23, 2023 2 min read

North American Airlines, the company that flies the most to Cuba from the United States, has also pocketed flights from Miami International Airport (MIA). In an interview with the tourism magazine Reporter, Gonzalo Chamis, director of operations in South America, confirmed its growth, especially from South Florida.

The 2023-2024 holiday programming reinforces American’s commitment to Miami, with flights to 150 destinations. The most of any airline at MIAincluding more than 85 unique destinations.” precise The manager in this conversation.

According to the businessman, American operates hundreds of daily flights from its main hubs in Dallas-Fort Worth and Charlotte, to connect travelers to local and international destinations. Exactly more than 800 daily flights from Dallas-Fort Worth and 600 from Charlotte. enormous!

If you want to explore Europe from the United States, American will soon offer new nonstop options from Philadelphia to Copenhagen, Denmark; Naples, Italy; Nice, France. Additionally, you can fly directly from Dallas-Fort Worth to Barcelona and from Chicago to Venice.

American Airlines flights to Cuba from Miami

Although many companies such as Delta, United or Southwest fly to Cuba from the United States, it is undoubtedly American Airlines that “controls” these connections through various flights to Jose Marti” in Havana and daily connections to the interior of Cuba. The country, to the air stations in Santa Clara, Camaguey, Santiago de Cuba, Holguin and others.

For example, American continues to operate eight daily flights from Miami to Havana, although it has decreased to seven flights on Saturdays. It also reduced its contacts with Santa Clara from two newspapers to one. All this is due to the supposed “reduced demand” for flights from the northern country to the island.

See also  The US economy rose significantly in the first quarter

For this reason, JetBlue also recently suspended flights to Havana, and Delta and United have also canceled some flights, especially from New York.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Amazon adds ads to Prime Video and will charge you for not watching them

September 23, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The car strike in the United States extends to 20 states

September 23, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Do you have one or more credit cards? Check this out

September 22, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Information from the Consulate of Spain in Cuba about appointments and passports

September 23, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

A poker player lied about having cancer and got thousands of dollars donated to play in a tournament

September 23, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

American Airlines “takes over” flights from Miami

September 23, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Video: Nathanael Kanu…’You are the angel who came to rehabilitate me’

September 23, 2023 Lane Skeldon