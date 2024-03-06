Meeting women, compasses in science and art; Dates, times and locations of activities – El Sol de San Luis

Laura Tristan, Erika Herrera, Anahi Cruz and María Viani Ramírez announced that they will perform the operation from March 6 to 10. “The Second Meeting of Women and Compasses in Science and Art”Where they look Empowering women in the face of patriarchal challengesOne of them: It is customary for scientific research to be for men.

This is despite the fact that the Mexican Statistical Institute of UNESCO itself states this Women represent 33.3% of the research workforce worldwide. While the Mexican Institute of Competitiveness (IMCO) documented that in 2022, 494,753 women were registered studying some programs related to science and technology.

“The goal is precisely that, becauseThere is no vision as such. We know that there is scientific work, and that there is artistic work for women, but it is not highlighted enough.That is, it remains there in the laboratory, it remains there in stages, but it does not become visible to all citizens. This is our goal, and it is precisely the citizens who participate in these events and in the knowledge of these two great branches of knowledge, which are science and art.

There are statistics for that 50% of men’s work is seen more than women’s work and even more so in science “There are very interesting indicators in this regard”Even here in San Luis there is research analyzing women's participation or women's incursion into the scientific field in the exact sciences, especially and yes at the national level because we have this phenomenon which is the glass ceiling and STEM, which is in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, there is no participation of women in science, because “You know, we have centuries and centuries of history of building science or building institutions that govern this world.”

They considered it They highlight the male gender in science and always exclude the female gender in science, which is why they will have a table of pioneering women in science and arts So they can talk about all these ordeals they went through to venture into science and specifically into engineering, “We think it's important to talk about this, because In Mexico, we have all this lag in going into science and even into environmental education or in appropriating scientific and artistic knowledge as well. These women who are examples of life exist and can be heard, but not only do we want to be heard, we also want to know about them.

They pointed that outIt is a self-run collective that wants women to be visible, but also for their work to be heard and seen as an inspiration to others. “We want them to express what they have been through directly, so they can be an inspiration to some.”

They admitted that there is still discrimination against female researchers, “of course in all fields, and perhaps this is what is called, Specifically, discrimination has many names, including its representation of research work. This is a very common topic among researchers who talk about the underrepresentation of their work being signed by men.. But yeah, I think we've all been or experienced discrimination at some point.

They confirmed thatWomen never tire of opening new horizons in science, art and medicine.“They've still got to really give back. That's admirable and commendable, the fact that it's such an effort to get to know them.”

Among the programs that will be available these days are: Highlights of a talk with biologist Dulce Diaz, an exhibition of scientific research posters and science workshops taking place on Wednesday, March 6 In the Flavio Concert Hall, F. Carlos at the La Paz Theater, a conversation with Andrea Robledo on motherhood in contemporary literature written by women at the Central State Library which will also be on the same day.

There will be a conversation with Indigenous women next Thursday, March 7 at the State Central Library. a A conversation with pioneers of science and arts next Friday, March 8. In the Muses Room of the Leonora Carrington Museum there will be Speak to heal Menarche: Relive the experience of your first period with Leticia Yanez and Belem Moctezuma, Next Period Friday, March 8, at the “Sighs of Life” Rehabilitation Center.

Dialogue with migrant women, Decent work at home, immigration and labor rights to be implemented On March 9, at the Monsignor Luis Morales Reyes House of Migrants.a Pioneering Women in Science and Art talk on Saturday, March 9 In the Sala del Candel in the Mask Museum, in Sierra de Alvarez will hold an event on girls' and women's health, legal and psychological counseling on Sunday, March 10, 2024.