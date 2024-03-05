What should I eat on an empty stomach to lose weight: the infallible menu

While following a healthy, balanced diet makes weight management easier, there are a variety of… Foods that can be eaten on an empty stomach Because it helps speed up the metabolism, and thus helps with this Weight loss More quickly.

Get to know the list Best foods What can you eat and eat on an empty stomach to lose weight? Extra kilograms.





Belen Candia

What should you eat and eat on an empty stomach to lose weight?



There is sufficient scientific evidence to suggest the importance of sticking to the plan A healthy and balanced diet To lose and keep Healthy weightIndeed, it is considered an essential factor in achieving this goal.

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, A Healthy diet It should include a variety of fruits, vegetables and whole grains, as well as low-fat dairy products, high-protein foods and vegetable oils (olive, canola).

Although a diet that includes these foods helps in weight control, there are… A variety of foods that can be eaten and eaten on an empty stomach To promote acceleration of metabolism and loss of excess body fat more quickly. Pay attention to the list of foods and their benefits.

#avocadoThis delicious fruit, rich in potassium and magnesium, contains folic acid, a B vitamin that controls the feeling of hunger.

#apple: Apple peel provides pectin, a fiber naturally found in fruits that helps create a feeling of fullness and delay fat absorption.

#melon: This fruit is very rich in water, which helps purify fats in the body. In addition, its diuretic effect makes watermelon ideal for removing toxins from the body more easily.

#watermelon: This fruit, like watermelon, contains a lot of water, so it helps remove and purify body fat; In addition, it has a significant diuretic effect, which enhances the removal of toxins from the body.

#Lemon juice: This citrus fruit helps reduce excess weight and inflammation, and improves digestion.

#Beet juice: It is rich in vitamin C, carotenoids, flavonoids and betanin, which help expel fluids from the body. It also has a satiating effect due to its richness in fiber, which reduces appetite and facilitates the consumption of smaller portions.

#grapefruit juice: This other citrus fruit contains an abundance of vitamin C and papain, an enzyme that reduces fat molecules.





Belen Candia

What foods should be eaten in the morning to lose weight?



he breakfast It is very important that we start our day by recharging our bodies with energy. So, if you are one of those people who wake up very hungry or you are one of those who are ready to have a cup of coffee, always eating something in the morning will help you face the rest of the day better.

It is a mistake to think that avoiding breakfast or fasting for several hours is appropriate Weight loss. Let me tell you that it is possible to merge Good foods in the morning This does not mean retaining fat or not being able to lose calories.

the an idea Eating healthy food in the morning and cooperating in a weight loss diet plan, it is Combining carbohydrates, fibre, vitamins and minerals.

Here are some Healthy eating options in the morning Helping to lose weight:

1. Oat flakes with skim milk or, if you prefer, with plant-based milk.

2. Oatmeal crepe salty

3. Kefir.

4. Whole wheat bread sandwich with turkey, apple, and fat-free or light cheese.

5. Whole wheat toast with avocado and fresh fat-free or light cheese.

6. Whole wheat toast with avocado and poached eggs

7. Pancakes with oatmeal accompanied by fruits.

8. An omelet or French omelette that you can add to turkey breast or sweet ham and light cheese.

9.TTortilla with oats and spinach

10. Fat-free or low-fat yogurt with fruits and whole grains.

Eleven. Fat-free or low-fat yogurt with rolled oats.