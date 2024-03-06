A team of researchers has dated several Archaeology Found at the archaeological site KorolevuIn the west Ukrainewhich constitutes First certificate Follower Access Follower Humans to Europe Explaining the direction in which they colonized the continent: from east to west.

Description of the discovery Compiled by Nature on Wednesdayconstitutes the first securely dated evidence of the presence of humans in Europe and sheds light on the direction of their travel.

Scientists believe that hominins arrived in Eurasia between 2 million and 1 million years ago, but precise dating has been difficult due to the scarcity of archaeological sites from that era (part of the Paleolithic).

The Korolevu archaeological site has been providing Paleolithic tools since the 1970s, and is one of the northernmost sites from the Early Paleolithic, but no one has been able to date it precisely until now.

Roman Garba, researcher at Institute of Archeology of the Academy of Sciences Follower Czech Republic. He and his colleagues dated using a method based on nuclide decomposition to determine the exact age of the sediments in which Korolevu artifacts, such as various stone tools, were buried.

This methodology is based on the fact that radioactive atoms present in geological and biological materials (carbon) tend to spontaneously decay over time at a constant rate.

The authors also studied habitat suitability over the past two million years, and believe that early humans may have taken advantage of warmer glacial periods to colonize higher latitude sites, such as Korolevu.

This site in western Ukraine occupies a key geographic area between the Caucasus and southwestern Europe, which are known to have been areas occupied by humans about 1.8 million and 1.2 million years ago, respectively.

The authors conclude that the dating places Korolevu somewhere between time and space, supporting a long-standing but as yet unproven hypothesis that Europe was colonized from east to west.

With information from EFE