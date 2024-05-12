They delivered an order to proceed with the reconstitution of the Faculty of Natural Sciences, Exact Sciences and Technology of the University of Panama

The work should be completed in 42 months.

Dr. Eduardo Flores Castro, Dean of the University of Panama, accompanied by the university authorities and the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF), handed over the order to proceed to the company responsible for the redesign of the Faculty of Engineering. Natural and exact sciences and technology (FACINET).

Flores Castro explained that the work will begin to renovate the building that houses the biology school, and that construction will take place in stages because the buildings date back to the 1970s.

Vice Dean of the Faculty of Natural Sciences, Exact Sciences and Technology, Lilia Chirigo R., expressed that the renovation of the college includes three components: Infrastructure, which is the first phase of the project and will have a significant impact, because FACINET provides services to other faculties such as Medicine, Agricultural Sciences, Nursing, Pharmacy, and others.

Lucia Mesa, representative of the Development Bank for Latin America and the Caribbean, stated that the proposal includes not only the improvement and renovation of infrastructure, but also a comprehensive vision that includes equipment and the review and modernization of study curricula.

He added: “We are very satisfied with the start of work, because it represents the beginning of this phase of the program, which is part of the infrastructure renewal.”

For his part, Norman Arauz, from the Executive Program Office, reported that Gestión y Supervisión de Obras Civiles, SA (ASOCSA) won the public tender at a cost of $B/.14.5 million and it is expected that the work will be completed within 42 months from the submission of the order moving forward. .

For the student body in the academic unit, infrastructure redesign is essential, as the existing facilities need to be upgraded to improve the teaching and learning process.

This project covers the study, design and construction of the four buildings that make up the college, including 66 laboratories, 35 classrooms, two auditoriums, warehouses, warehouses, teachers’ offices, research centers, libraries, study rooms, distribution areas, restrooms, among other spaces. .