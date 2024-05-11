ULA Political Science Conference 2024 ended successfully

Yanara Vivas SNTP 6961 /CNP 16770

The ULA 2024 Political Science Conference, held at the Aula Magna of the University of Los Andes, on May 9 and 10, was attended by Jesús María Casal, Benigno Alarcón, Guillermo Tel Aveledo, José Manuel Puentes, and Luis Vicente León as special guests.

Academics They presented retrospective reviews of Venezuelan political history, analyzed the behavior of the main parties and citizens, analyzed the national reality from a constitutional and economic perspective, reviewed possible scenarios before and after July 28, and agreed on the existence and necessity of a peaceful and comprehensive transition.As well as the real potential for social, political and economic recovery of the country with the participation of all sectors and international support, and awakening confidence in the current administration in the possibilities of political change in the country.

For his part, the controversial Luis Vicente Leon confirmed that the current trends to support opposition leaders are in fact a manifestation of rejection of the current administration and the desire for political change that they represent, warning that it is not support for (a) a Messianic leader.

He also explained the participation of the United States government in the negotiations between the Venezuelan government and the opposition, stressing that the Maduro administration never agreed to empower Maria Corina Machado, even though her removal is unconstitutional, and that the official silence is a symptom that they are planning something, and they warn them to stop winning. And tell the truth to citizens.

Local speakers conceptualized political and constitutional issues, revealing the need to bring basic knowledge about political science to citizens, and knowledge of laws, as topics that permeate daily life, despite the position of many people because they feel distant from political issues in the country, a situation that also deserves analysis Comprehensively by the partisan political parties in the opposition, as this position and discontent are exploited by the official sector.

