Badosa puts in another great performance and reaches the last 16 in Rome

Rome, May 11 (IF).- Spain’s Paula Badosa gave another impressive performance on Saturday when she came back against Russia’s Diana Schneider in the third round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome, which she won 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. 6-4 in another exercise in the New York-born tennis player’s continued improvement.

Badosa does not stop fighting, fighting and believing, adding his third great performance at the Foro Italico in Rome where last year he showed very good achievements in tennis. Constantly suffering from injuries, it is in the Italian capital that she finds her best version, despite the difficulties on the scoreboard.

And although in the first round against Russian Mira Andreeva she was an unstoppable hurricane, Badosa had to come back in two straight matches, an exercise of constant improvement that brought her another smile at the end of the match, completely liberated and satisfied with another great game.

Although in this match his first set was good, he enjoyed 7 break balls, dropped his serve at the crucial moment, when he was trailing 6-5, and had to come out for the second set with a commitment. To gain.

no sooner said than done. Point after point, and despite losing his serve when he broke, he took it all the way to win the duel. He united with the crowd and felt superior. He celebrated the 6-4 score that extended the match, knowing he had the situation under control.

He led 4-1, wasted a match point and had to rush to avoid a tie-break, but ended up screaming with his fist raised in celebration of his passage to the second round after a flawless, scoreless final.

In the round of 16, the winner of the confrontation between American Coco Gauff, seeded third, and Romanian Jacqueline Christian, No. 68, will face each other.

