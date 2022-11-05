Flexibility, the basic ability to face crises • Tamara Martinez Ruiz opened the work of the 2022 annual meeting of the Mexican Geophysical Union and said that this topic and sustainability are especially relevant in these times





The researcher also celebrated that on its 62nd anniversary, the Mexican Geophysical Union (UGM) is reviewing resilience for a more sustainable world. Few moments in history, such as 2022, were apt to be analyzed in the same way as sustainability; He said that these issues are of particular importance in these times.

“In the current scenario, resilience is an essential ability for social groups to overcome current crises and confront current crises that not only relate to health but also add social, political and economic elements, to name a few,” said Martinez Ruiz in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. For scholars participating in the meeting.

Noting that 33 percent of those doing research are women, he explained the achievements of many of them in the development of Earth and space sciences, such as Dolores Rubio Avila with her studies in mineralogy; Josefa Cuevas Aguilar, first engineering graduate; Manuela Garen-Penelos, for her studies in geomagnetism; Gloria Alencaster Ybarra, the first Mexican paleontologist; Ruth Gal, Foundation for Space Sciences of Mexico and Institute of Geophysics.

Likewise, Maria Fernanda Campa Oranga, a geological engineer, is the founder of the Higher School of Geosciences at the Autonomous University of Guerrero. He confirmed that Cioli Perez Campos, of the UNAM Institute of Geophysics, was recently appointed director of the International Monitoring System Division of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, based in Vienna, Austria.

I invite us to continue to encourage the work of young women scientists in these areas. Martinez Ruiz said I’m glad UGM dedicates days to contextual analysis from Earth and space sciences to reflect the best of life.

In turn, the director of the Geosciences Center of the National University, Lucia Capra Pedol, summoned Roberto Molina Garza, a researcher at the center she runs, who died in 2021 and was one of the country’s leading experts in the study of magnetic minerals. This type of geological material in a specialty is called palaeomagnetism.

Jose Gomez, a researcher at the Center for Scientific Research and Higher Education in Ensenada (CICESE), recalled the work of scientist Marcos Sebastian Gross, who devoted nearly 20 years of his life to research. In 2014 he arrived in Mexico where he studied renewable energy.

Also attending the ceremony were: the directors of the Institutes of Geophysics, José Luis Macías Vázquez; Geology, Ricardo Barragan-Manzo; Geography, Manuel Suarez Lastra; and Atmospheric Sciences and Climate Change, Jorge Zavala Hidalgo; as well as Hector Benítez Perez, General Manager of Computing and ICT; and Mario Gonzalez, director of the Earth Sciences Division at CICESE.

