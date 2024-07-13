Cut off marks in ULPGC: 12+ in Medicine, Nursing, Biomedicine and 2 Double Degrees

Saturday, July 13, 2024 at 02:00



Although it is provisional, as it is the first list of places allocated, five out of 43 degrees are offered. University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (ULPGC) For new students, 11,200 pre-registrations this year require more than 12 in the new course. Translation and Interpretation: English-German, English-French It is the most demanding, with 13,384, which is explained by the low number of places opened each year, about ten. To be continued Medicinewhich requires a minimum of 12,860 in new students, is the 150th student to be allocated a place at ULPGC for the 2024-25 academic year. Medicine remains one of the most in-demand professions at ULPGC, and in the next session 2,200 students have pre-registered, or 14 students for every available place.

the new Dual Degree in Primary Education Early Childhood Educationwhich had 251 pre-registrations when it only offered 30 places, allocated the last place to a student who obtained 12,620, thus becoming the third most sought-after degree at the Public University of Gran Canaria.

Nursing In the capital city, it is the fourth. It offers 150 places, with 1,056 students enrolled this year and the minimum entry score being 12,101. The score, which began teaching last year, Biomedical Engineeringwhich opens 50 registrations, became the fifth most demanding title with a score of at least 12,060.

In all cases, except for Nursing and the new degree, which did not exist, last year with the final list the cut-off marks for these degrees and the double degree were significantly lower. Biochemical engineering stands out in particular, which with the standardized enrolment rates was more than one point lower than the current provisional degree.

Races that require more than 10



Above ten are 14 of the 49 degrees offered by ULPGC, 43 degrees and six double degrees. In this list, in addition to those listed that require more than 12, there are Engineering Physics and Mathematicswith 11,784 requirements. This degree, which also began teaching last year and offers fifty places, closed enrolment that year with a minimum score of 8,963.

Nursing In Lanzarote (11,627) and Fuerteventura (11,460) they continue, as every year, also at the top of the grades that require the most points to enter, followed by natural therapy (11,390) and Veterinarian Dr (11,375). In this class, which has only 72 places available for newly enrolled students, 649 students are pre-registered.

Early Childhood and Primary Education They also require more than 10. Specifically, 10,612 for the first and 10,919 for the second, which are slightly higher marks in this provisional list compared to last year’s final list in which neither required more than 10 for entry. In primary education, 477 students enrolled, more than double the available places, 190.

Below the hanging



In case Physical activity and sports sciencewhich is opening 100 registrations for the upcoming session, received 570 pre-registrations this year, raising the required score for entry slightly to nearly 10, specifically 9.737, nearly two points more than last year in the final cut-off score list.

rightAlthough it has more pre-registrations than venues, 471 versus 450, it still has five.

Races entered with number five that were not entered this year When students take the EBAU exams, they feel the “pressure” of the cut-off mark for their chosen profession. For some, five is traditionally enough to get in. This was the case last year for English-German translation and interpreting, marine science, computer engineering, social work, mechanical engineering or data science and engineering. However, in the provisional list of cut-off marks for the next session, all points have been added to them. English-German is up to 9,417 and marine science 8,076. Social work also increased by almost three points, to 7,930. Data engineering is up to 7,330 and mechanics and computer science 6,344 and 6,358 respectively.

The most demanding course at a Spanish university is Physics and Mathematics, which requires a score of 13.8 out of 14.



The double degree in physics and mathematics, with a cut-off mark of close to 13.8 out of 14, is the most sought-after in the 2024-2025 academic year, followed by medicine, nursing, international relations or computer science. Among the top degrees announced by state universities yesterday, double degree studies are still provisional. These qualifications change each cycle because they depend on the places available and the number of applications received. The lower the supply and the higher the demand, the higher the degree, Efe reports.

In the Community of Madrid, the double degree in Mathematics and Physics at the Complutense University, with a total of 13.736, recorded the highest cut-off mark in this year’s university entrance assessment, followed by Law in International Relations at Rey Juan Carlos (RJC), with 13.554 out of 14.

Also in Catalonia, the double degree in Physics and Mathematics taught at the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) and the University of Barcelona (UB), with an offer limited to 20 places, is again the degree with the highest high cut-off mark; followed by Medicine at UB.

The highest degree in Catalonia is Physics and Mathematics at UAB, with 13,438, and the same at UB, with 13,192. UB Medicine, with 12,946 as an entry requirement, ranks third in total.

Again, the most sought-after studies belong to the health field, such as medicine, nursing and dentistry, although the combination of law, business administration and architecture also stands out.

Once again, bio-health degrees were the most in demand at the University of Salamanca: Medicine, with 6,031 applications, ranks first, followed by Nursing with 5,537. Pre-registration statistics generally reflect an increase in cut-off marks for access to degrees and double degrees.

