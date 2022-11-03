November 3, 2022

Mbappe stuck to Carlos Soler: "Not Neymar, but we did what we could"

Cassandra Curtis November 3, 2022 2 min read

TheParis Saint-Germain’s victory over Juventus 1-2 in Turin overwhelmed by the blow Benficawhich means group leadership for the Portuguese. mbppthe author of the first goal of the Parisian team, was critical of Carlos SolerAnd his teammate was a key player in the match. The French player gave his opinion on the match and left a comment that the Spanish midfielder would definitely not like him.

at the end of the match, mbpp He spoke and gave his sense of meeting. Soler is not used to playing as a beginner. He is a different player than Neymar. They do not have the same features.. But hey, we did our best, put together some interesting plays and won the match.”

Neymar He couldn’t be in the game due to a pile of cards, so Carlos Soler took his place. The Spaniard played as a kind of catcher, while Mbappe and Messi exchanged attacks. The Brazilian is one of Paris Saint-Germain’s best players of the season, a key component of the bonding game and helping both the French and the Argentines..

They didn’t know what was happening with Benfica

Although PSG were aware of Benfica’s situation, they did not know what the match against Maccabi Haifa was like.. “During the match, we didn’t know what the Benfica match was like. In the end they tried A number of members of the technical staff to warn us about the outcome of the matchAt the end of the match, the Paris Saint-Germain players tried to waste time to ensure victory, while Benfica crushed the Israeli team.

“But in the end, it is not important to finish second in the group, we have qualified for the round of 16.” Mbappe finished the group stage with 7 goals, and was the top scorer in the Champions League alongside Salah. In addition, he became the youngest player to score 40 goals in the highest European competition.

