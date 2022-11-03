November 3, 2022

Jordan Alvarez has scored 40 goals for Houston – SwingComplete

Written by Jerry Diaz / @Jerryto94

Yordan Álvarez started third in the standings and was named a hitter for the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the World Series. The player from Las Tunas took the first hit in the game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

With two at the top of the first half, the 25-year-old hit a 96-mph fastball from Velez starter Aaron Nola. Jordan took a hit in the middle of the field.

Thus, Cuban hit 40 songs throughout his post-season career (2019, 2021 and 2022).

Alvarez He is the fourth player born in Cuba to reach this number. Before, it has been done by Tony Perez (41), Yassel Puig (51) and Yuli Gouriel (84). The latter also participates in the match on Wednesday.

As for the Astros, Jordan is ranked eighth with forty results. He now ranks alone in the all-time franchise place after breaking a tie at 39 with Craig Biggio.

Back in the game, the Astros were unable to score at the start as Alex Bergman dropped out of third place. Let’s take a look at Homer Jordan.

