The millions that Olympia won after being crowned champion of the 2022 CONCACAF League

2022-11-03

In addition to proving to be the largest in Central America in 2022, Olympia Received the Millionaire Economic Award after conquering CONCACAF Confederation.

The team led by Pedro Truglio was crowned champion of the 2022 edition of CONCACAF federation After beating Liga Deportiva Alajuelense with a world score of 5-4.

Watch: Triumph of Olympia’s arrival in Honduras: Patton’s madness, Bingson’s welcome and who lost the cup?

Olympia A 2-2 draw at Costa Rica was enough to secure his second title in this international competition.

In addition to receiving the Champion’s Cup, Olympia He received a significant amount of money for the achievement.

Now, noting that just to get to the grand final, Olympia He received $75 thousand, which is equivalent to one million and 857 thousand lempira. Alajuela also received this amount of money.