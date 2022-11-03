The millions that Olympia won after being crowned champion of the 2022 CONCACAF League

2022-11-03
In addition to proving to be the largest in Central America in 2022, Olympia Received the Millionaire Economic Award after conquering CONCACAF Confederation.
The team led by Pedro Truglio was crowned champion of the 2022 edition of CONCACAF federation After beating Liga Deportiva Alajuelense with a world score of 5-4.
Watch: Triumph of Olympia’s arrival in Honduras: Patton’s madness, Bingson’s welcome and who lost the cup?
Olympia A 2-2 draw at Costa Rica was enough to secure his second title in this international competition.
In addition to receiving the Champion’s Cup, Olympia He received a significant amount of money for the achievement.
Now, noting that just to get to the grand final, Olympia He received $75 thousand, which is equivalent to one million and 857 thousand lempira. Alajuela also received this amount of money.
Olympia In the end he managed to keep the trophy. The champion won a prize of $125,000, which is 30,95625 lempiras. A useful thing for the Merengue board.
also: CONCACAF Olympiad memes as Motagua ripped to shreds
In addition, the competition regulations stated that the champion was given a replica of the competition trophy that he would keep permanently in his possession, and also received 50 gold medals.
Olympia He arrived in Tegucigalpa on Thursday and was greeted in an amazing manner by white fans, who were present at the capital’s Toncontin Airport.
Pedro Truglio and his players must now consider the Sunday classic they will play in San Pedro Sula against Motagua on the 16th date of the Apertura 2022, where leadership of the tournament will be in dispute.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Mbappe stuck to Carlos Soler: “Not Neymar, but we did what we could”
Jordan Alvarez has scored 40 goals for Houston – SwingComplete
The sudden renewal that prepares Manchester United