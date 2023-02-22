Max Verstappen formed his ‘dream team’ and Checo Pérez didn’t consider it at halftime

and Dutch Max Verstappen was encouraged to Build your dream team Based on the current Formula 1 champions, although the Mexican did not appear among the names he mentioned Sergio Perezdespite the fact that together they formed a band that brought Red Bull back to success, Nor is Lewis HamiltonSeven-time great circus champion.

Hours before the 2023 season begins with Tests in BarcelonaThe Dutch pilot has been interrogated before Mobile 1 network About who their drivers and team captain will be, he replied that It will be Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso, as well as Christian Horner in the management part.

“Can’t I be the team boss and driver myself?”The two-time world champion joked at the beginning, although the answer was negative, so he had to continue with the dynamic.

“Among the current people who I believe have the potential to be team leaders, I always say Christianhe pointed out Verstappenin a statement that didn’t surprise anyone given how close they were, although in the case of the pilots there were interesting names.

“Pilots are very difficult for me, because there are many good drivers. I will choose a pilot with a lot of experience. Then I I’m going to Fernando. And then I will also choose a young driver, Even Lando. Fernando and Lando! “Release.