Cuba announced their lineup against Gigantes de Yomiuri

By Guillermo Sanchez

Armando Johnson, manager of the Cuba team who will be attending The classic baseball game in the worldon the lineup that the Yomiuri Giants will be measured against.

Tonight, the Cuban Baseball Federation team will face the Japanese Yomiuri Giants, in their fourth preparatory game in the World Classic.

So far, the Cubans led by Armando Johnson have a 2-1 record after starting with an ignominious defeat against Hokkaido Nippon Ham 11 x 2, and in their second match the Cubans beat Dragones de Chunichi by no less than 3 x 2. Early Tuesday morning they were defeated Overwhelmingly Golondrinas de Yakult 10×4.

Cuba’s team has come from less to more in preparatory commitments. Stadium modifications have been a key part of the work done by the team that will face the Netherlands in their World Cup debut.

The Antilles’ senior captain made certain cycles in his formation in search of the right strike he needed on first commitment.

Copa lineup vs yomiuri giants

Ruel Santos (CF) Wilkes Guibert (RF) Eurispel Gracial (LF) Alfredo Despigny (BD) Yader Drake (1b) Ariel Martinez (centre) Diane Garcia (3b) Irispil Areobroena (SS) Yadel Mojica (2b) Yariel Rodriguez (ground)

Cuba will be bidding for their third victory in what will be their penultimate warm-up match in Japan.