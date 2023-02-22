Tuca Ferretti, Cruz Azul’s new coach; Arrives with Memo Vázquez Halftime

Ricardo Ferretti will be the new coach of Cruz Azul. through reliable sources, half the time confirmed that the Tuca is chosen by the board of directors headed by engineer Víctor Manuel Velázquez, So you will take the lead Machine On a new project he will start with a two-year contract. The signing of said contract will be formalized in the next few hoursAfter that, the official announcement will be made via social networks.

Who will accompany Toca Ferretti in Cruz Azul?

Next to Toca Ferretti Guillermo Vasquez and Joaquín Moreno will be there as assistants; dark He will have all the support so that in the future he will have the opportunity to take his first technical direction in the extreme circle, because until now he has been working temporarily, as he did in the victory against Puebla and will repeat it again. Wed 22 vs. Atlas.

This will be it First time out Ferretti Cruz Azul, Although there is a long history in Liga MX; while Vasquez will return to the club who opposed Clausura 2013 Final, losing to America.

both of them They arrived after the failure of Raul Gutierrez, He was fired last week by adding just one point in five games, with four straight losses. after the decision, dark got the temporary opportunity and beat Puebla 3-1; And on Wednesday he will lead the club against Atlas.

Ferretti will debut in the upcoming Cruz Azul match

Ferretti strategist can debut with Machine Next Saturday, February 28th, at the Azteca Stadiumwhen they receive it juarez, For the club, it will take action on this matter and achieve registration in a timely manner before Mexican Football Federation sooner.

